Everton Vs Liverpool – LIVE STREAM

Date- Sunday, June 21, 2020 Kick-Off – 21:00 Mecca Channel – 11 HD

Mitch Freeley

Everton welcome rivals Liverpool to Goodison Park knowing that they can potentially delay the Reds title coronation for a couple more games at least. The Toffees had been quietly been improving under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti prior to the COVID-19 lockdown and will be hopeful of upsetting the champions-elect.

Five wins, three draws and three defeats under Ancholotti is cause for optimism for Everton fans. Recent form, if that is a thing after a three-month break did see Everton lose two of their three Premier League games, including a heavy 4-0 defeat to Chelsea. Everton has bold ambitions to break into the top six in the future, but this season they have only won once against those sides this season.

In team news, Everton has a lengthy injury with Yerry Mina, Theo Walcott, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph all absent for the game on Sunday. Richarlison will likely lead the line, and be looking to continue his good form prior to the COVID-19 break.

Everton Predicted Team

Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Bernard, Gomes, Davies, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

For Liverpool, it’s clear that only two more wins would seal a first league title in thirty years. The three-month break has been testing for Reds fans, from calls to have the league season null and void, or decided on points per game basis. Thankfully cooler heads have prevailed and Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have got their wish to earn their league title on the pitch.

With a staggering 22 point lead at the top of the table, it’s going to take a drop off of cataclysmic proportions for Liverpool to lose the title. Klopp would certainly have welcomed the challenge to take on local rivals Everton on their first game back, to sharpen the focus of his squad.

Liverpool’s season have been nothing short of imperious, and only one defeat to Watford the only stain on a near-perfect campaign. Prior to lockdown, Liverpool did pick up a 2-1 win over Bournemouth to return to winning ways. With the league all but assured, Klopp’s side will certainly be eyeing Manchester City’s record points tally from two seasons ago. 19 points from the remaining 27 on offer would seal the deal.

In team news, Mohamed Salah is a major injury doubt having missed the last few days of training. Divok Origi seems best placed to cover for the Egyptian international, although January signing Takumi Minamino could also come into the side. Fresh from signing a short-term deal for the remainder of the season, Adam Lallana should start on the bench.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Origi, Firmino, Mane

A win for Liverpool over their rivals will be a major step to a first league title in thirty years. The Premier League is back, and you can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.