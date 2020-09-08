You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT

Everton will be eyeing a place in Europe in Carlo Ancelotti's first full season with the Merseyside club. The Blues only picked up one win from their final five Premier League games as they limped to a disappointing twelfth placed finish.

On the transfer front, Ancelotti has gone about recalibrating his midfield, turning to former players Alan and James Rodriguez. Whilst defensive midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré of Watford has been heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park.

The signing of Rodriguez, in particular, will be one for Everton fans to savour, the Colombian playmaker has proven pedigree and although he may have lost his way in his final season at Real Madrid, Ancelotti will be confident of getting the very best out of the two-time Champions League winner.

Fans View - Max Carlyle - @Max_Carlyle

Dream Season - The new additions of James Rodriguez & Allan solve the midfield issues of years past & transform Everton into a force to be reckoned with once again. Richarlison & Calvert-Lewin keep up the goals leading the club to European football.

The Manager in Three Words - Don. Fantastico, Magnifico.

Player to watch: Mason Holgate. One of the few pluses of last season. Leadership qualities beyond his years & hopefully 20/21 will be the season where his technical ability & performances on the pitch reach the consistency many believe he is capable of.

Realistic Season- Young players such as Anthony Gordon, and those previously mentioned, continue their development positively under the guide of Carlo Ancelotti. Everton needs to finally recognise their strongest starting XI & assert their dominance amongst the likes of Wolves, Leicester & others who finished above them in the season just gone.



