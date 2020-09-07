You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT

After a horrendous end to the 2019/20 season, Crystal Palace head into the new campaign targeting a top-half finish. The Eagles lost their final four games of the season and where seemingly on their holidays. Now fully recharged for a new campaign veteran boss Roy Hodgson will look to work his magic again.

On the transfer front, Palace have opted for youth with promising Championship youngsters Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson who should be key additions to the squad. Much of the South London's sides prospects could depend on the final weeks of the window, as they look to bolster their forward line and resist any bids for Wilfried Zaha.

Fans View - Robert Sutherland - @FYPFanzine

Dream Season - A dream Crystal Palace season, with the club in its current state, would be to finish the Premier League in the top 8. While that seems like a far-fetched idea at the moment, any hope of doing that is reliant on the club securing more signings to strengthen the squad. Palace were in a position pre-lockdown where a stronger, younger squad might have seen Roy Hodgson's side push for a European spot. Instead, with an intense schedule, the squad's lack of depth and older average age was highlighted as Palace lost seven in a row. More recruits could see Palace really push on.

The Manager in Three Words - Experienced. Resilient. Safe.

Player to Watch - Eberechi Eze is someone that Palace fans are very excited about. As one of the Championship's best players last season, it was a mark of intent from Palace when they secured his signing. Palace have been crying out for a midfielder who can link up defence and attack, and with him seemingly playing in a role that will allow him the freedom to drift around the penalty area, it'll be exciting to see if he can deliver in the Premier League.

Realistic Season - So much of what is realistic is dependent on what happens prior to the transfer window closing. If the club can secure two or three more players, with an emphasis on attacking positions, then there's a good chance of Palace finishing between 8th and 12th in the league. If they fail to do that, the season could well be a struggle. The club have a trump card in Roy Hodgson, but there's only so much he can do with a limited squad. He needs more options.



You can watch every Crystal Palace game in the Premier League via beIN CONNECT.