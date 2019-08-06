Mitch Freeley

Manager – Frank Lampard

2018/19 Finish – 3rd

What’s New – The Frank Lampard revolution begins in earnest at Stamford Bridge, after the Blues all-time leading goal scorer stepped into the hot seat following the departure of Maurizio Sarri to Juventus.

Lampard has had plenty to deal with during the preseason, with Eden Hazard moving to Real Madrid and the club being put under a transfer ban. Having worked well with young players at Derby, Chelsea fans will be hoping prospects like Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham will get a chance in the side. In terms of other new faces, Christian Pulisic comes in from Dortmund, whilst former loanee Mateo Kovačić has made a permanent switch to West London.

Key Man – Can Lampard influence Ross Barkley, to become the midfield goal-scoring powerhouse Chelsea need? The early signs have looked good for the 25-year old who has impressed in preseason for the Blues. Barkley was a mainstay in the side under Sarri but only managed five goals in 48 games in all competitions. Lampard could be the right man to get the best out of the former Everton player, and a strong season could propel Chelsea to a top-four finish.

What to Expect – One thing is certain, Lampard will be afforded time by the Chelsea hierarchy and fans in his first season with the side. Without any major reinforcements, and the departure of Hazard has left Chelsea with a real challenge in reaching the top four. Expect the Blues to fall just short.

Predicted Finish – 5th



