Chelsea Vs Manchester City - Live Stream

Date- Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca Channel – 11 HD

Aarran Summers

Following Liverpool’s destruction of Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Manchester City are about to lose their grip on the Premier League trophy. Chelsea are the side that could hand the title to the reds. The blues have previous in ending league challenges when they once crushed Tottenham’s dream in their failure to beat Leicester City to the title in 2016. Frank Lampard’s side have every chance of repeating that feat with Manchester City on Thursday.



Chelsea also have plenty to play for themselves with Europe qualification for next season on the line. Following Leicester’s goalless draw with lowly Brighton, a win for Chelsea will see them move to within a point of the Foxes. Third place is still very much available.



However on the flip side, Manchester United’s victory over Sheffield United means any slip up against Manchester City could see Chelsea fall into the clutches of the UEFA Europa League.



Chelsea have won both of their games since the restart; their first back-to-back victories since November. Concerning though is their season as a whole with nine defeats with five of those at Stamford Bridge. The worrying statistic for Chelsea is that they’ve achieved more points away than they have at home.



In team news, Jorginho is available following his two-match suspension. Callum Hudson-Odoi remains a doubt after he missed Sunday’s match with an ankle injury.



Chelsea Predicted Team

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud, Pulisic







Manchester City are unbeaten since the restart and have won six of the last seven meetings with Chelsea. This competitive edge also includes a Riyad Mahrez winner in the 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Despite Manchester City’s recent good form in the league and a decent record against Chelsea, Pep Guardiola’s side still have it all do.



Despite thumping Burnley 5-0 on Monday, it is still too little too late as they look to end the season a very distant second. The title race was a foregone conclusion well before the COVID-19 break, but on Thursday we could see history in the making. Manchester City need a win to keep the title fight alive, and if they manage to do so, then it sets up a fascinating clash with Liverpool on Thursday 2nd July.



Guardiola’s season has been disastrous when compared to previous campaigns. The Spaniard has suffered a record seven league defeats in a season, and five of those were away.



In team news, there are mounting concerns to the fitness of Sergio Aguero. The Argentine limped out of the Burnley game with a knee injury. Riyad Mahrez is expected to start after having an inspired game last time out.



Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling



Chelsea desperately needs the points for UEFA Champions League qualification. Manchester City requires the points to delay the title fight. Anything less than a Manchester City victory means Liverpool will become Premier League champions for the very first time. You can watch it all unfold at Stamford Bridge via beIN CONNECT.