After spending big this summer, the emphasis will be on Chelsea to take the next step under Frank Lampard. Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech and club-record signing Kai Havertz have all signed on at Stamford Bridge for the new season.

Whilst Chelsea fans will be over moon with their quintet of big names, the focus will now shift to Lampard and how he can develop his team. Last season was a comparative success for the former Blues player, guiding a youthful-looking side to a top-four finish before losing out in the FA Cup final.

If there is one man who knows the demands placed on Chelsea it's Lampard who is the leading all-time goalscorer at Chelsea. It will certainly be interesting how the new players adapt to the English game, and if Lampard can work his magic on the training pitch, the Blues could feasibly be Premier League title contenders.

Fans View - Gareth Messenger - @G_Messenger

Dream Season- Obviously, a dream season would mean winning at least one of the big trophies. The Premier League or UEFA Champions League crown would be the perfect way to end the upcoming campaign and should silence any Lampard critics.



The Manager in Three Words - Determined, disciplined, ambitious.



Player To Watch - A lot of attention will clearly be on the German duo of Timo Werner and record signing Kai Havertz. My player to watch though is Hakim Ziyech. A big-money signing from Ajax, the Moroccan has the skill set, and the class, to wreak havoc in England this season. Write him off at your peril.





Realistic Season - Chelsea have to target winning a trophy. It is important for the club, even more important for the head coach, Frank Lampard. He needs one, so I think a trophy of any kind would represent a realistic season and a success. A club of Chelsea’s stature should be ensuring Champions League football, so even though it will be a challenge, the Blues should occupy a top-four spot.

