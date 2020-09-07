You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT

Burnley will be looking to maintain their Premier League status for fifth straight season, under the pragmatic leadership of Sean Dyche. The Lancashire club settled for a tenth place finish last term, and will be hoping that some late transfer activity could inspire a push for Europa League football.

At the time of writing, back up keeper, Will Norris is the only signing of note for the Clarets, but with the departure of Jeff Hendrick to Newcastle, fans will be expecting at least one signing to bolster the midfield. Whilst the club will be looking to resist any big-money bids for defender James Tarkowski with West Ham reportedly interested in the England international.



Fans View - Lee Burgess - @LeeBurgessPSR

Dream Season - Obviously the dream season is to win the league, but I’ll keep it real! Following our 2020 form, I’d love to kick that on and compete for a European spot again. We were hard done by in the 2018 Europa League qualifiers drawing three very difficult teams in Aberdeen, Istanbul Basaksehir and Olympiacos which is tougher than most groups before even making the group stage. So I’d love another crack at that, mainly for the away days – they’d be the perfect post-COVID-19 treat we deserve.

The Manager in Three Words. - Absolute fuc***g legend!





Player to Watch- It’s gotta be Dwight McNeil, unless he gets sold of course. He played all 38 Premier League games for us last season at just 19/20 years old and is an unreal talent. I’m very excited to see how he progresses; the world is at his feet.

I’m also very keen to see how Josh Brownhill progresses. A January ’20 signing didn’t feature much pre-lockdown but was thrown in the deep end at the restart and boy did he impress. Fans have taken a real shine to him due to his productivity and work rate, and he plays like he’s been part of the squad for years. It’s going to be interesting to watch his progression this coming season.

Realistic Season - Even though the goal is always to avoid relegation as a priority, I think a top-half finish is realistic should we start the season in the same form we’ve seen since January. I was gutted we slipped to 10th on the last day of the season following the defeat to Brighton, but I’d have bitten your hand off for that at the start of the year. But another top-half finish would be fantastic for sure.



