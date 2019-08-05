Mitch Freeley

Manager – Graham Potter

2018/19 Finish – 17th

What’s New – After confirming their Premier League status with a game to spare, Brighton boss Chris Hughton was relieved of his duties just days after the end of the season. The Seagulls moved quickly to secure the services of Graham Potter from Swansea. The 44-year-old manager impressed with Swansea and has been given a chance in the top flight after via an eight-year stint at Ostersund in Sweden.

Belgian Winger Leandro Trossard has been the major summer signing, after enjoying an impressive season with Genk, the 24-year-old will have to hit the ground running if Brighton and Potter are to make a solid start in the Premier League.

Key Man –Lewis Dunk will need to be at his commanding best if Bournemouth is to beat the drop. His partnership with Shane Duffy was the bedrock of Premier League survival last season, and with rumours of a potential move to Leicester on the horizon, fans will be hoping that the England international stays on with the Seagulls.

What to Expect – Can Graham Potter continue his remarkable rise in management and push Brighton away from the relegation zone? The lack of goals in the side has yet to be properly addressed in the last two seasons and has been central to the South Coast sides struggles. It’s going to be a long, tough season at the Amex which will end in relegation.

Predicted Finish – 19th

