Date- Wednesday, June 18, 2020

Aarran Summers

Brighton fans can breathe easily for a little while. Still, any slip up over the next two games coupled with favourable results below could edge Graham Potter’s side back into relegation contention.

A superb return to action for Brighton has edged them clear of the drop. Seven points from a possible 12 from the resumption has eased significant pressure on Graham Potter’s side.

Brighton are nine points from the drop with five games remaining. Relegation is not a significant concern, but they face two considerable opponents in the coming days – Liverpool on Wednesday and Manchester City on Saturday.

Brighton secured a massive 1-0 victory over relegation favourites Norwich City last Saturday. It is their home form that is a consistent concern after Brighton suffered their heaviest defeat at home this campaign to Manchester United. Potter’s team have only won once at the Amex in seven games this year.

In team news, Brighton will likely miss Steven Alzate, who struggled in training on Monday. Shane Duffy could make the starting line-up after featuring as a substitute at Carrow Road.

Brighton Predicted Team

Ryan, Lamptey, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, Mooy, Propper, Bissouma, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly

Liverpool are the champions of England and are chasing another two records this season. Jurgen Klopp’s side needs just four more wins to amass the most points and victories in a single campaign.

Klopp has always asserted he has very little interest in entering the record books. Perhaps he will have one eye on addressing Liverpool’s disappointing recent form. Liverpool have lost four and won none of their last five away in all competitions.

Liverpool won last time out in a closely fought 2-0 win over Aston Villa but were not at their best. It followed a hugely disappointing thumping by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

In team news, captain Jordan Henderson sat out Liverpool’s last game and could be introduced at Brighton. He was joined by Roberto Firmino on the bench, who could once again make way for Divock Origi. James Milner could also return as he recovers from a hamstring complaint.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Origi, Mane

Liverpool are chasing records, while Brighton look to confirm their Premier League status for another season. It promises to be a fascinating encounter at the Amex Stadium, and you can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.