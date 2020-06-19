Brighton Vs Arsenal – LIVE STREAM

Date- Saturday, June 20, 2020 Kick-Off – 17:00 Mecca

Channel – 11 HD

Mitch Freeley

Relegation-threatened Brighton returns to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon as they take on Arsenal at the Amex. The Seagulls have yet to win in 2020 and could fancy their chances against a demoralised Arsenal side who were soundly beaten by Man City on Wednesday.

Brighton currently sits just two points away from the relegation zone, and realistically need some points to pull away from the bottom three. Prior to the COVID-19 break, Graham Potter’s side has drawn four and lost one from their last five games.

One sign of encouragement for Brighton fans will be their side's performances against the big sides at home this season. Having won against the likes of Tottenham, Everton and a draw with Everton they could feasibly upset the Gunners. However, with the brave new world of empty Premier League stadia, it’s unsure how they will get on.

In team news, Jose Izquierdo is the only long-term absentee with a knee injury. Meaning that Graham Potter will have a fully fit side at his disposal. Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy should start and could be the creative threat for the strugglers.

Brighton Predicted Team

Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Mooy, Propper, Bissouma; March, Maupay, Trossard



As for Arsenal, they will be looking to dust themselves off after a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. The defeat would have been hard for the squad and fans to take, especially at how two of the three goals came courtesy of substitute David Luiz, who handed Raheem Sterling the opener, before bundling down Riyad Mahrez in the box and getting sent off in the process to cap off a manic 25 minutes on the pitch.

The Brazilian defender promptly fronted up to the media afterwards admitting that with his contractual situation at Arsenal not settled, he was not in the right mindset to play. A one-game suspension will be a welcome relief for all parties.

Aside from David Luiz, both Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari limped off with serious ankle injuries. For the case of Mari, he has now been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

In team news, Sokratis Papastathopoulos should come into the side to provide defensive cover. Whilst it’s unsure if Mesut Ozil will play a part, after not featuring in the squad for the trip to Manchester. Youngsters Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock could feature after impressing midweek.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Saka; Ceballos, Guendouzi; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazette

The Gunners will be looking to get over their nightmare return to action, but Brighton could prove to be formidable opposition for Mikel Arteta’s side. The Premier League is back, and you can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.