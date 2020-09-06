You can follow all the action from the 2020/21 Premier League season via beIN CONNECT

Aston Villa will be looking to avoid a relation dog-fight in their second season back in the Premier League. The Villans have club captain Jack Grealish to thank, after scoring a vital goal in the final day 1-1 draw with West Ham to assure survival for the first time of asking. Thankfully, due in part to COVID-19, Grealish who was one of the standout performers for the Midlands side has not moved on yet, and looks set to stay at least another season with his childhood club.

Villa fans are crying out for attacking reinforcements in the transfer window, and have yet to be satisfied. Although the signing of right-back Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest will be a timely boost.



Fans View - Tom Powell - @TomPowerPowell

Dream Season - Survival by April is perhaps the best that Aston Villa can hope for. Having survived by the barest of margins last season and once again needing a sizeable recruitment drive during the transfer window, Villa would need all incoming players to hit the ground running in order for to be in a position where they don’t spend the season battling the drop. Another cup run would be welcome, but the focus has simply got to be on avoiding a basement battle.

The Manager in Three Words - Local. Learning. Loved.

The three ‘L’s’. As a die-hard Villa fan, Dean Smith’s passion for the club is unquestionable but there’s no doubt his first season in the top flight will have taught him a lot of tough lessons. Before last season Smith professed he would ‘try to win every game’, but soon learned that sometimes a draw was a good result. Post-restart there was a remarkable shift in terms of him becoming more tactic-savvy and the appointment of Craig Shakespeare could also be huge for Villa.

Player to Watch - It’s probably fair to say that the player to watch hasn’t yet been signed by Villa and we’re no closer to really knowing who it could be. A goalscorer is top of the hitlist through, after Wesley, Aly Samatta and Keinan Davis all failed to reliably find the net last term. Whoever Villa brings in to spearhead the attack will be vital to how they fare this season. Of the squad they currently have, the trio of Jack Grealish, Douglas Luiz and John McGinn are the big three that can make them tick.

Realistic Season - Villa should be setting their sights on a lower mid-table finish, somewhere around a 14th to 15th place finish and just hope that they don’t leave it as late to secure their safety this term. Much depends on the players they bring in, if the quality is there then they can perhaps look more longingly at finishing closer to 10th

