Mitch Freeley

Manager – Unai Emery



2018/19 finish – 5th

What’s New – Arsenal have smashed their transfer record to seal the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Ligue 1 side Lille, a signing which is certainly a marker for the Gunners top-four ambitions this season. The Ivorian attacker joins along with the loan signing of midfielder Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid.

William Saliba has been signed from Saint-Etienne but has been immediately loaned back to his former club. It still means that the Gunners are still in the market for defenders with Celtic’s Kieran Tierney a possible signing.

Key Man - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shared the golden boot last season thanks to 22 goals in 36 appearances in the league. The Gabonese striker will be looking to rekindle his bromance with Alexandre Lacazette, so expect more of those handshake celebrations at the Emirates.

What to Expect – The Gunners have a creditable shout for a top-four finish, providing they can address their defensive issues. With both Chelsea and Manchester United facing uncertainly the north London side could be playing Champions League football after three seasons away. Expect Emery to push Arsenal in and around the top four picture along with a solid run in the Europa League.

Predicted Finish – 4th



