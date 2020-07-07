Gareth Messenger

Date – Tuesday July 7th, 2020; Kick-Off – 22:15 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD

Arsenal appeared close to crisis following defeats against Manchester City and Brighton in their first two games back after lockdown, but they have since turned that form around to get their 2019-20 campaign back on track.

A run of four successive wins across all competitions, including three in the Premier League, has lifted them up to seventh place - good enough for Europa League football and still in with a shot, albeit small, for Champions League qualification.

It is the first time since November 2017 that the Gunners have won three league games in a row without conceding, and another stat in their favour for this game against Leicester is Mikel Arteta’s side, they are yet to taste a home league defeat in 2020, taking 16 points from a possible 18 in that time.

Nicolas Pepe is set to return to the squad after missing the match against Wolves to be at the birth of his child, while missing man Mesut Ozil will hope to be in contention despite fighting against a back problem.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

A special award for a special achievement.#VardyPL100 pic.twitter.com/xosWiRbtAY — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 4, 2020

While Jamie Vardy dominated the headlines in the wake of that result against Crystal Palace at the weekend - and rightly so after joining the exclusive Premier League 100 club - in the grander scheme of things it was a crucial victory which allowed Leicester to keep hold of their top-four place.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both hot on their heels, though, and considering Leicester must still face United - as well as Arsenal, Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur - in their final five games, there is little margin for error.

The problem for Brendan Rodgers is he faces this game at the Emirates with the huge probability that James Maddison and Ben Chilwell will miss out. Maddison aggravated an injury against Everton last week which forced him to miss the win over Palace, while Chilwell has a foot problem which looks likely to leave him having to sit this one out.

Leicester Predicted Team

Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Fuchs; Praet, Ndidi, Tielemans; Barnes Iheanacho, Vardy

