Mitch Freeley

Manager – Eddie Howe

2018/19 Finish – 14th

What’s New – Bournemouth have turned to the football league for their summer reinforcements, signing highly-rated youngsters Lloyd Kelly and Jack Stacey from Bristol City and Luton respectively.

The signing of Callum Wilson to a bumper new contract till 2023 will be a welcome relief for Bournemouth fans, who had been worried that the England striker could have been picked up by a top-six side.

Key Man – With 14 goals and 9 assists last season, Callum Wilson will play a starring role again as the Cherries look for more Premier League stability. Often deployed as a lone striker, Wilson has the hold-up play and eye for goal which will be needed if they are to improve from a 14th placed finish last season.

What to Expect – Bournemouth endured a grim winter, last season winning two and losing five in December alone. Providing further talent could be acquired a push to the top half of the table is realistic. However, it seems that the hierarchy at the Vitality Stadium have little to spend unless a big name moves on. Expect a nervy, scrappy relegation battle.

Predicted Finish – 16th

