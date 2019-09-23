Mitch Freeley

Week Five of the Premier League season saw three midfielders impress for their respective sides. That's right, our weekly look at three players who shone in the Premier League is back!

James Maddison did plenty to underline his reputation as one of the most exciting young English playmakers today, with an influential performance as Leicester came from behind to defeat Tottenham 2-1.

Maddison who has thrived under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers was a real threat with his set-piece delivery and finally scored after taking 30 shots without finding the back of the net in spectacular fashion. With Leicester pushing for a winner in the final stages of the game, the 22-year old smashed a fierce shot from outside the box which arrowed into the bottom corner.

Providing Maddison can add some consistency to his game, then he could feasibly push for a place in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 side.

Manchester City thumped Watford 8-0, emphatically bouncing back from last weekend’s defeat to Norwich. Bernardo Silva bagged a hat-trick in the rout, with the 25-year old yet again staking his claim as one of the most complete goal-scoring midfielders in the league.

A deft back post header set the tone as Pep’s side raced into a 5-0 first-half lead. David Silva was the provider for the Portuguese star for his second of the afternoon, although the quick feet of the former Monaco man also helped. The final was perhaps the best of the haul, as Silva killed Kevin de Bruyn’s cross at the back post before calmly slotting past Ben Foster.

Whilst controversy remains about Silva’s racist tweet about Benjamin Mendy before the game, the winger will be hoping is football can do the talking when Man City take on Everton next weekend.

Matteo Guendouzi stepped up for the ten men of Arsenal as they impressively battled back to secure a late 3-2 win against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon. The French midfielder was a man possessed against the villains, surging forward and demanding the ball when so many of his team-mates hid.

Indeed it was Guendouzi who set the Gunners on their way, winning the penalty which Nicolas Pepe converted. The fight exhibited by the French midfielder is exactly what Arsenal have been lacking in recent years, and fans will be hoping that the 20-year old will deliver more of the same next week against fellow stop four strugglers Manchester United.




