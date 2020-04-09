Premier League players form #PlayersTogether initiative to raise funds against coronavirus April 9, 2020 08:50 1:37 min Leading sports psychologist Tom Bates expects Liverpool to overcome any mental barriers and wrap up the title Summaries Premier League -Latest Videos 1:07 min On This Day - Sergio Garcia wins the 2017 Masters 0:53 min Mane unsure about Liverpool's title hopes 1:37 min EPL players initiative to raise funds 1:05 min Liverpool will be powerful when EPL returns 0:52 min Rafael Benitez – A Misunderstood Genius 0:33 min Drogba - The Man For The Big Occasion 0:46 min Flick keen for Klose to join Bayern coaching staff 2:30 min Santi Cazorla - long road to recovery 2:34 min Bilic - "We Shouldn’t Even Talk About Football" 0:33 min Müller belongs to Bayern