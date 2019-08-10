Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Newcastle Vs Arsenal via beIN CONNECT

Newcastle welcomes Arsenal to St James’ Park on Sunday amid the backdrop of a fan boycott of the game to protest the ownership of Mike Ashley. Much of the fans ire stems from the decision to let go of well-loved manager Rafa Benitez and replace him with Steve Bruce. Expect a frosty reception for the former Sheffield Wednesday manager.

Despite plenty of protests from the fans, Newcastle did spend some money during the summer. Brazilian attacker, Joelinton was signed for a club-record fee to fill the Rondon sized gap in the side, whilst winger Allan Saint-Maximin looks like a clever accusation. Whilst Andy Carroll has returned to the club on a free transfer.

In team news, DeAndre Yedlin will not be available as he still recovers from a groin injury. The game is also too late for new signing Andy Carroll, although Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin could be handed Premier League debuts.

Newcastle United Predicted Team

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Aarons, Hayden, Longstaff, Shelvey, Almiron, Joelinton

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 16:00

As for Arsenal, they will be looking to break back into the top four after three seasons away. After adapting to the challenges of the Premier League, Unai Emery will now be targeting a top-four finish

For Arsenal fans, this is widely considered to be one of the best summer transfer windows in years. Having broken the bank to sign Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe, the Gunners also added Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid along with deadline day deals for defenders David Luiz and Kieran Tierney. Whisper it, but the Arsenal faithful seem to be content with their business heading into the new season.

In team news, Alexandre Lacazette will face a late fitness test on an injured ankle. Summer signings Ceballos and Luiz are in line for debuts with the side, whilst club-record signing Nicolas Pepe may have to settle for a place on the bench.



Arsenal Predicted Team

Leno, Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Chambers, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Ceballos, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Newcastle take on top four chasing Arsenal. You can follow all of the action Live & Exclusive with beIN SPORTS.

