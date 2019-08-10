Mitch Freeley

Two club legends collide on Sunday as Manchester United take on Chelsea in what promises to be the match of the weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjær heads into his first full season in charge of United and will be hoping for a strong start to the campaign against a Chelsea side in what will be Frank Lampard's first competitive game in charge of the side.

In terms of new faces in the side, Harry Maguire grabs the headlines with a world record fee paid for a defender. The England center back is expected to bring leadership and his superior abilities to a backline that looked lost at times last season. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will also slot in defence and young winger Daniel James could also prove to be an aspired accusation.

More worrying for United fans will be how a host of big-name attackers were failed to be convinced to join United. With the departure of Romelu Lukaku, it means that Marcus Rashford is the only senior striker of note in the side. It could mean that the Red Devils could be light heading into the first half of the season.

In team news, all three summer signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James could be handed Premier League debuts. Paul Pogba is also set to start in midfield, despite being heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, McTominay, James, Martial, Rashford

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 16:00

The Frank Lampard revolution begins in earnest on Sunday as the Blues all-time leading scorer takes charge of the side. Lampard will certainly be given time from both the fans and the Chelsea hierarchy, especially considering Chelsea have been placed under a transfer ban this season. Along with the departure of star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Having worked extensively with young players at Derby, Lampard will be relying on prospects Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori to step up for the side. In terms of other new faces, Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovačić have joined the squad. David Luiz was sold to Arsenal on Transfer Deadline day, meaning more game time for defender Andreas Christensen.

In team news N’golo Kante, Antonio Rüdiger and Wilian all face late fitness tests. Lampard will have a decision to make between Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham in attack. Christian Pulisic should be handed a Premier League debut on the wing.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Pedro, Barkley, Pulisic, Abraham.

It certainly promises to be a must-watch encounter as Manchester United take on Chelsea.


