You can watch the Live Match Stream of Manchester United Vs Chelsea via beIN CONNECT
Goals/Highlights
Chance! Tammy Abraham smashes the woodwork! What a start to the game!
Live Updates
Preamble
Gianfranco Zola has cast his eye on the Chelsea team for today, how do you think the Blues will get on this evening?
"The only thing that doesn't look comfortable to me is the position of Mason Mount."— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) August 11, 2019
Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola and Andy Gray run the rule over today's starting XIs.
Manchester United and Chelsea fans: are you happy with how your side lines up? 🤔#beINPL #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/mkSZjWOMPy
Aston Villa assistant John Terry will be watching Frank Lampard's Premier League managerial debut with interest...
💙 #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/SqqjDB3R6Y— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 11, 2019
Manchester United primed and fit for the season ahead! A big win today would go some way in boosting the morale of a fanbase who have been disappointed by the summer business of the Red Devils!
Were the Manchester United players fit enough last season?— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) August 11, 2019
Andy Gray and Gianfranco Zola debate the issue following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's admission in today's programme notes that his side are fitter and sharper than ever.#beINPL #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/mQsPM8kUf3
Excitement is building at Old Trafford! Where do you think United will finish this season?
Ready to see their heroes 🤩#MUFC #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/AF2qAsB7aE— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 11, 2019
Chelsea has arrived at Old Trafford! I wonder how Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham will get on today?
Full focus. 🎧💯— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 11, 2019
Ready for #MUNCHE. pic.twitter.com/HPGSKqw8Pl
Team news time! Matt Critchley has more! We have some debuts for Manchester United, and some new faces at Chelsea!
TEAM NEWS IS IN! @MattCritchley1 looks at how Man United and Chelsea line up today.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) August 11, 2019
🏟️ Man Utd v Chelsea
⏰ 18:30 Mecca / 15:30 GMT
📺 HD11#beINPL #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/RB6OMHZI1h
We have Gianfranco Zola with us in the studio! He had plenty to say on how midfielder N'Golo Kante was used last season with Maurizio Sarri!
Why did #Sarri refuse to play @nglkante in his best position? 🤷♂️— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) August 11, 2019
Gianfranco #Zola shares his thoughts 👇#PL #beINPL #CFC pic.twitter.com/wIcPQRoRB7
United and Chelsea have had plenty of big games down the years! Who do you think will come out on top today?
🔴 @ManUtd v @ChelseaFC 🔵— Premier League (@premierleague) August 11, 2019
It's always entertaining 🤩#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/SN9zqHTfQC
So here we go! It's nearly time for the standout fixture from the first round of the Premier League! Manchester United have plenty to look forward to with these new faces...
📸 New season, new names. #MUFC #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/m5tdceZtZ4— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 11, 2019
Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Man United Vs Chelsea, two club legends clash at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer face off against Frank Lampard. Both rookie managers will be looking to make a positive start to the season. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!