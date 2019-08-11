Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Two-goal Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial starred as Manchester United crushed Chelsea 4-0 in Frank Lampard's first Premier League match as the Blues' head coach.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had suggested in pre-season Rashford and Martial were set to share striker responsibilities this term and they were the inspiration as United clinched an emphatic opening-day win, albeit one that somewhat flattered them.

Chelsea certainly edged a first half that was arguably more entertaining for its seemingly constant stream of errors than anything else, but United led 1-0 at the break thanks to Rashford's penalty, despite Tammy Abraham and Emerson Palmieri hitting the post for the visitors.

Quality initially remained at a premium in the second half, but two fine goals – one apiece for Rashford and Martial – in the space of 95 seconds after the hour turned United's nervy lead into a comfortable one, with debutant Daniel James completing the scoring late on.

It took Abraham – the scorer of 26 Championship goals with Aston Villa last season – just four minutes to try his luck, striking the left-hand post from 18 yards.

A United side featuring new signings Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka took the lead against the run of play 14 minutes later, Rashford coolly finding the top-left corner with a penalty after being clumsily felled by the hapless Kurt Zouma.

While United's nerves settled a little with the goal, Chelsea continued to look the better side and went close twice towards the end of the first half – Ross Barkley forcing David de Gea into a vital save, before Emerson struck the post from close range.

Solskjaer's men took control just past the hour, though, as Chelsea were caught on the break and Martial bundled in Andreas Pereira's sublime cross.

It was three shortly after, Paul Pogba providing an excellent assist after an underwhelming first-half display, clipping a ball over Cesar Azpilicueta for Rashford to bring down and nonchalantly slot past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

James, introduced for Pereira, got in on the act nine minutes from time – his deflected effort beating Kepa to round off what ultimately turned into a great day for a United side that started shakily.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Dream debut! Substitute Daniel James makes it 4-0, as his shot finds the bottom corner, via a deflection! He won't care a bit! Manchester United well and truly in command here!

Goal! Game over! Two goals in as many minutes! Marcus Rashford makes it 3-0 with a well-taken finish. What a first touch from the striker! Paul Pogba with the assist!

Goal! United go 2-0 up, with a textbook Manchester United counter, Andreas Pereira with the cross and Anthony Martial gets on the end of it!

Peep Half-Time - Manchester United take a 1-0 lead into half-time. Chelsea will consider themselves unlucky with Tammy Abraham and Emerson hitting the woodwork. All to play for the in the second half.

Chance! Chelsea go so close! Emerson thunders a shot against the post! de Gea was well beaten!

Goal! Marcus Rashford fires United ahead from the penalty spot!

Chance! Tammy Abraham smashes the woodwork! What a start to the game!

Peep! We are underway at Old Trafford!

Live Updates

Preamble

Gianfranco Zola has cast his eye on the Chelsea team for today, how do you think the Blues will get on this evening?

"The only thing that doesn't look comfortable to me is the position of Mason Mount."



Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola and Andy Gray run the rule over today's starting XIs.



Aston Villa assistant John Terry will be watching Frank Lampard's Premier League managerial debut with interest...

Manchester United primed and fit for the season ahead! A big win today would go some way in boosting the morale of a fanbase who have been disappointed by the summer business of the Red Devils!

Were the Manchester United players fit enough last season?



Excitement is building at Old Trafford! Where do you think United will finish this season?

Chelsea has arrived at Old Trafford! I wonder how Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham will get on today?

Team news time! Matt Critchley has more! We have some debuts for Manchester United, and some new faces at Chelsea!

TEAM NEWS IS IN! @MattCritchley1 looks at how Man United and Chelsea line up today.



🏟️ Man Utd v Chelsea

⏰ 18:30 Mecca / 15:30 GMT

We have Gianfranco Zola with us in the studio! He had plenty to say on how midfielder N'Golo Kante was used last season with Maurizio Sarri!

United and Chelsea have had plenty of big games down the years! Who do you think will come out on top today?

So here we go! It's nearly time for the standout fixture from the first round of the Premier League! Manchester United have plenty to look forward to with these new faces...

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Man United Vs Chelsea, two club legends clash at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer face off against Frank Lampard. Both rookie managers will be looking to make a positive start to the season. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!