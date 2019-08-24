Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Manchester United slumped to their first Premier League defeat of the season as David De Gea's mistake handed Crystal Palace a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Daniel James' superb 89th-minute strike looked to have salvaged a point for United, who fell behind to Jordan Ayew's first-half effort.

Luka Milivojevic's 69th-minute foul on Scott McTominay had handed United a lifeline, but Marcus Rashford - who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed is one of two designated penalty takers following Paul Pogba's miss against Wolves - struck his spot-kick against the upright.

James' sensational finish seemed to have sounded a victory charge, but De Gea failed to make what should have been a simple near-post save from Patrick van Aanholt's 93rd-minute attempt, as Palace claimed their first league win over United since 1991.

Goal! Crystal Palace hit back right at the end!! David de Gea with an error to push in Patrick van Aanholt's shot into the net!

Goal! Manchester United make the breakthrough! Daniel James curls the ball into the top corner! What a finish!

Missed penalty! McTominay is tripped in the box, Marcus Rashford steps up and hits the woodwork! More penalty drama for United!

Goal! Crystal Palace opens the scoring against the odds! Jordan Ayew latches onto a long ball.

Chance! Daniel James is denied by a vital block from Patrick van Aanholt!

Peep! Manchester United get us underway!

A new era of stability at Old Trafford?

XI - @ManUtd have named an unchanged line-up in the @premierleague for the first time since December 2017 when naming the same starting XI versus Watford and Arsenal. Unaltered. pic.twitter.com/FbG0o3r9Q2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2019

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has looked impressive in the first few games for his new side. Will the former Palace defender impress again today?

Warm-up time at Old Trafford!

Palace players out on the pitch. #cpfc pic.twitter.com/FMfjIVZmPl — Five Year Plan 🦅 (@FYPFanzine) August 24, 2019

Now for Crystal Palace! Gary Cahill comes into the side for his first team debut! Wilf Zaha starts against his former employees!

📋 Here's how we line up for today's game.



COME ON YOU PALACE!#CPFC | #MUNCRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 24, 2019

Team News! No changes to the Manchester United side that drew 1-1 with Wolves on Monday! Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts against his former club.

Manchester United have arrived. Just look at how happy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is!

The early signs from Crystal Palace have not been this great this season. After keeping Wilfried Zaha, despite plenty of interest from other Premier League sides, Roy Hodgeson's boys must push on. A positive result would go some way in boosting morale!

In the zone pic.twitter.com/avbZETQmhi — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) August 17, 2019

How impressive has Antony Martial started the season! A return to the number 9 shirt has done the French striker the world of good!

⚽ @AnthonyMartial could become only the fourth #MUFC player to score in our opening three @PremierLeague games in a season today...



99/00 — Dwight Yorke 🇹🇹

05/06 — @RvN1776 🇳🇱

11/12 — @WayneRooney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/nuKxaGi7Lh — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2019

Former Eagles midfielder Darren Ambrose scored this screamer way back when. Can Palace upset the odds today?

In kit news, Crystal Palace will be wearing this beauty! A rather sensational third kit.

🤩 We'll be wearing our third kit for the first time today...



Order yours now 👉 https://t.co/HKG8BlhLbl#CPFC | #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/ZRstUvDNkI — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 24, 2019

Manchester is shining in the sun! The question is, can Man United continue their positive start to the league season?

☀️ Sunny Saturday afternoons at Old Trafford >>>



Talk to us, Reds: how are you feeling? #MUFC #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/dBffnucTuS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2019

Good afternoon, welcome to the Live Updates of Manchester United Vs Crystal Palace! Crystal Palace heads to Old Trafford looking to pick up their first three points of the season. Whilst Manchester United will be looking to put together back to back home Premier League victories following their opening day win over Chelsea. As ever, join me for the build-up, team news and the goals from the game!