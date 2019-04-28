Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Chelsea ensured the race for a place in the Premier League's top four remains in their hands after a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Another error from David de Gea allowed Marcos Alonso to cancel out Juan Mata's opener and claim what could be a valuable point in the quest for Champions League qualification.

United started the day knowing anything less than a win would leave them needing a few favours in the final two matches of the season, and they deservedly went ahead in the first half after producing a far better performance than they have managed in their recent run of seven defeats in nine games in all competitions.

But De Gea, who made costly mistakes against Barcelona and Manchester City in recent games, gifted Alonso a simple finish that could prove fatal to United's top-four hopes.

United's fast start yielded a goal after 11 minutes - their first from open play since April 2 - when Mata, on his 31st birthday, turned in Luke Shaw's cutback after a fine pass from Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea responded with a period of possession, but the recalled Eric Bailly could have made it 2-0 with a header he glanced just past the right-hand post.

The visitors managed to draw level moments before the break, though, as Alonso squeezed in the rebound after De Gea failed to hold Antonio Rudiger's speculative strike from 35 yards out.

The second half was disrupted by a succession of injury problems, with Rudiger and Marcus Rashford unable to fight through the pain barrier and Bailly then helped off after an awkward collision with Mateo Kovacic.

Marcos Rojo had a header cleared off the line by Pedro in injury time, while De Gea saved from Gonzalo Higuain, but United will now need to beat Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City in their final two matches and hope for some help elsewhere if they are to secure Champions League football for next season.

Goals/Highlights

Full time! 1-1! Arsene Wenger belives it's a fair result on both sides. Do you?

Chance! Substitute Marcos Rojo has his header cleared off the line by Pedro!

Chance! Willian curls a free-kick just over!

Into the second half! It's a big blow as Rudiger limps off for the Blues!

More insights from Wenger who has been very impressed with United in the first half.

"To me it looks like he's lost confidence."



Wenger made the call before the game, and he was right! An error from de Gea makes the scores level at the break!

Goal! David de Gea hands Chelsea the leveller, the Spanish keeper parries into the path of Alonso who makes no mistake from close range!

Chance! Eric Bailly heads the ball just wide! What an effort!

Goal! Manchester United take the lead! Juan Mata pokes home from a Luke Shaw cross!

Peep! Game time at Old Trafford!

Live Updates

Preamble

More from Wenger who is scared that Liverpool will mess up their chance to win the league!

"I'm scared for Liverpool...it looks like there is destiny that is against Liverpool."



Straight away! Wenger comes in with some gold! Some interesting opinions on the Premier League title race!

Great to have Arsene Wenger with us again 🤩



The former Arsenal boss is joining us in our Arabic studio this evening for Manchester United vs Chelsea!



Look, I'll be honest! We have a world class guest in the Arabic studio for the big game! Premier League winner Arsene Wenger is in for the match, and I'll be sharing snippets from Le Professor as I get them! Just as a heads up!

Pregame chatter with Jim Beglin discussing the team selection of Manchester United (with a fantastic cameo from Fred the Red)

What a game in store at Old Trafford as Manchester United host Chelsea! @JimProudfoot and Jim Beglin preview the match.#beINPL #MUNCHE



Warm up time for the Blues! Gonzalo Higuain starts in attack, can he continue his goalscoring form in the theatre of dreams?

Now for Chelsea! A total of four changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Burnley! Antonio Rudiger is back after recovering from a knee injury. While there are recalls for Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic and Willian.

Team news time! First up Manchester United! Good news Eric Bailly & Ander Herrera are back in the side after lengthy absences! Juan Mata is back to face his former side. Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic also come back into the team. No place for Chris Smalling, Fred and Jesse Lingard in the matchday squad.

All set in the Chelsea dressing room! The Blues haven't had the best away from home to the top six this season, can they get one today?

Focus is needed from Manchester United today, it's a season-defining game for the Red Devils!

As for Chelsea, the equation is simple! A win today knocks United out of the race for Champions League football! Whilst strengthening their place in the top four!

So here we go! Can Manchester United get themselves back into the Champions League race? A win would be timely for the red devils and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær who is starting to feel the pressure since being confirmed as boss on a full-time basis.

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Manchester United Vs Chelsea. The top four race is still wide open with Arsenal losing to Leicester and Manchester United can get right back into the Champions League picture. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!