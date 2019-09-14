Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Marcus Rashford's penalty was enough to give Manchester United a 1-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Saturday.

The England striker, who missed from 12 yards in the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace last month, made no mistake this time at Old Trafford as United ended a three-game winless league run.

Leicester had only beaten the Red Devils once in 20 attempts prior to this encounter, but an unbeaten start to 2019-20 saw them arrive in confident mood and they forced David de Gea into one or two important saves.

Brendan Rodgers' side could not turn possession into regular meaningful chances, though, as Harry Maguire produced an accomplished display against his old club to help United to three points.

United's bright start yielded a breakthrough eight minutes in, Rashford dispatching a confident penalty after he had been barged over by Caglar Soyuncu.

An earlier save by De Gea from James Maddison offered a glimpse of Leicester's threat, and Ben Chilwell forced the United goalkeeper into another good stop with a half-volley.

Leicester grew into the game but found it difficult to create openings, and United twice came close just after half-time through Juan Mata and Daniel James.

James wasted another decent opening after good work from substitute Fred, before Rashford's dipping free-kick clipped the woodwork, but it counted for little as United saw out just a second win in their last six home games.

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Rashford rattles the woodwork with a scorching free-kick!

Chance! Harry Maguire goes close for United, his header is gathered by Schmeichel.

Goal! Manchester United take the lead from the penalty spot! Marcus Rashford drills the ball into the bottom corner!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Leicester! Two changes! Demarai Gray and Hamza Choudry return to the side!

Team News! No Pogba in the side, Daniel James continues his run in the starting lineup! Harry Maguire features against his former club!

We are 20 minutes away from kick-off! Team news incoming!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Manchester United Vs Leicester City in the Premier League! After stuttering to Crystal Palace last time out, Manchester United are in desperate need of a win against Leicester City.