Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Manchester City Vs Tottenham via beIN CONNECT

Goals/Highlights

Peep! We are underway in Manchester!

Live Updates

Preamble

It's a huge game for Harry Kane today!

A lick of paint at the Eithad! Can City win a third straight Premier League crown this season?

It's a landmark day for Spurs captain Hugo Loris! 300 appearances for the North London side!

Now for Spurs! One change to the side that beat Aston Villa on the opening weekend. Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen comes in for Lucas Moura.

Team news! First up Manchester City! Rhodri keeps his place in central midfield, No John Stones in the side he has an injury. Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi come into the side.

Tottenham have arrived! We will have team news, any minute now!

The Man City dressing room looks good ahead of the new season!

So will Manchester City be tested this evening? Spurs have championship ambitions this term, and will need this man to be in form if they are to come away with a result!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Man City Vs Spurs in the Premier League! Defending Champions City take on Spurs, in what promises to be an early test of their title credentials. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in what promises to be a pulsating encounter at the Eithad stadium!