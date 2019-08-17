You can watch the Live Match Stream of Manchester City Vs Tottenham via beIN CONNECT
Goals/Highlights
Peep! We are underway in Manchester!
Live Updates
Preamble
It's a huge game for Harry Kane today!
Can @HKane get on the scoresheet again today? ⚽️#PL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/Ro3Xgn9fvW— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 17, 2019
A lick of paint at the Eithad! Can City win a third straight Premier League crown this season?
A fresh new look for 2019/20 😍— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 17, 2019
It's a landmark day for Spurs captain Hugo Loris! 300 appearances for the North London side!
3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Spurs appearances for our captain! 🙌#PL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/nRz5sm02O6— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 17, 2019
Now for Spurs! One change to the side that beat Aston Villa on the opening weekend. Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen comes in for Lucas Moura.
#THFC: Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Eriksen, Lamela, Kane.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 17, 2019
Team news! First up Manchester City! Rhodri keeps his place in central midfield, No John Stones in the side he has an injury. Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi come into the side.
The line-up to kick-off our @premierleague home campaign!— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 17, 2019
XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C), Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero
Subs | Bravo, Jesus, Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden
Tottenham have arrived! We will have team news, any minute now!
📍👊 We’re in the building.#PL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/NaUYtC1JdV— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 17, 2019
The Man City dressing room looks good ahead of the new season!
Fresh 😎— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 17, 2019
So will Manchester City be tested this evening? Spurs have championship ambitions this term, and will need this man to be in form if they are to come away with a result!
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Man City Vs Spurs in the Premier League! Defending Champions City take on Spurs, in what promises to be an early test of their title credentials. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in what promises to be a pulsating encounter at the Eithad stadium!