Premier league

Defending champions Manchester City face the first test of their title credentials on Saturday evening when Spurs travel to the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s side looked unstoppable in their league opener, swatting West Ham 5-0 with Raheem Sterling grabbing a hat-trick.

City fans won’t have the best memories of Tottenham at the Eithad, as a late Fernando Lorrente goal sealed their side’s progression to the semi-finals of the Champions League in a titanic battle. Although, City did run out 4-3 winners on the night.

In team news, Rhodri is expected to reprise his role in central midfield after impressing on his debut. Bernardo Silva could also be recalled to the side for Riyad Mahrez. Fresh from his hat-trick last weekend Raheem Sterling is certain to start.

Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, D.Silva; B.Silva, Jesus, Sterling

Kick-Off – 19:30

Channel – 11HD

Online – beIN CONNECT

As for Tottenham, they eventually broke down newly-promoted Aston Villa to run out 3-1 winners thanks to an opening goal from summer signing Tanguy Ndombele and a brace from Harry Kane in the final four minutes of the contest. Mauricio Pochetinno will certainly be impressed by the battling qualities of his squad, and how they professionally got the job done against a tricky opponent.

Christian Eriksen proved to be the catalyst for change, with the Danish playmaker making a major impact as a second-half substitute. Having been heavily linked with a move away in the summer, it seems that Eriksen is likely to stay in North London, which would be a huge boost in Spurs chances as potential title candidates.

In team news, Eriksen is likely to start whilst Son Heung-min is still serving a suspension. The door could be open for deadline day signings Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon to start from the bench. It remains unclear if defender Jan Vertongen will be part of the side, after missing the opener.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Winks, Ndombele; Sissoko, Eriksen, Moura; Kane

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Tottenham look to test themselves against Manchester City. Follow all the action on Saturday evening with beIN SPORTS.