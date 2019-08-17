Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Manchester City Vs Tottenham via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

VAR came to the aid of Tottenham on Saturday evening, as a late decision against Manchester City handed the London side a 2-2 draw against the odds. Gabriel Jesus's stoppage-time winner was chalked off as Aymeric Laporte was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up to the goal.

Aside from the late VAR drama, the game was a perfect advertisement of Premier League football, with assured attacking play from both sides. Manchester City set the tone early on and took a deserved lead with twenty minutes on the clock. Kevin de Bryne lofted a ball to the back post and Raheem Sterling was on hand to head the ball across Loris to nestle at the far post.

Wasting little time, Spurs levelled just three minutes later. Eric Lamela let rip from range and his effort skipped past Ederson for a shock equaliser. Still, Manchester City pushed on to take the lead. de Bryne was the architect again for his side, as he drilled a ball across the Spurs goal. Sergio Aguero was on hand to guide the ball past Loris.

Tottenham levelled the contest for a second time, on the 56th minute. Lucas Moura made an immediate impact from the bench, out jumping Kyle Walker to nod the ball into the net, all within just 26 seconds of his introduction.

Manchester City piled forward in search of a winner and thought they had it when Gabriel Jesus scored in stoppage time. However in scenes reminiscent of April's Champions League epic, however, City was denied a 16th straight league win when VAR spotted a handball by Aymeric Laporte.

Goals/Highlights

Disallowed Goal! Gabriel Jesus curls the ball into the bottom corner, and sure hands Manchester City all three points! Wait! It's chalked off for a handball in the build-up, late VAR drama!

Goal! Lucas Moura is only on for 26 seconds, and he heads Spurs level! What an impact!

Chance! Aguero hoiks the ball over the bar! City has been dominant here!

Goal! Manchester City retake the lead! de Bruyne the architect again, drilling the ball across the box as Sergio Aguero flicks the ball past Loris. All too easy! 2-1!

Goal! Lamela's shot from outside the box skips past Ederson, Spurs have hit back in some style! 1-1!

Goal! Raheem Sterling opens the scoring! de Bruyne knocks a ball to the far post and the England man heads the ball across Loris and into the goal!

Peep! We are underway in Manchester!

Live Updates

Preamble

It's a huge game for Harry Kane today!

A lick of paint at the Eithad! Can City win a third straight Premier League crown this season?

It's a landmark day for Spurs captain Hugo Loris! 300 appearances for the North London side!

Now for Spurs! One change to the side that beat Aston Villa on the opening weekend. Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen comes in for Lucas Moura.

Team news! First up Manchester City! Rhodri keeps his place in central midfield, No John Stones in the side he has an injury. Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi come into the side.

Tottenham have arrived! We will have team news, any minute now!

The Man City dressing room looks good ahead of the new season!

So will Manchester City be tested this evening? Spurs have championship ambitions this term, and will need this man to be in form if they are to come away with a result!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Man City Vs Spurs in the Premier League! Defending Champions City take on Spurs, in what promises to be an early test of their title credentials. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in what promises to be a pulsating encounter at the Eithad stadium!