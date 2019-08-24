Mitch Freeley

Follow the Live Match Stream of Manchester United Vs Crystal Palace via beIN CONNECT

Former Eagles midfielder Darren Ambrose scored this screamer way back when. Can Palace upset the odds today?

In kit news, Crystal Palace will be wearing this beauty! A rather sensational third kit.

🤩 We'll be wearing our third kit for the first time today...



Order yours now 👉 https://t.co/HKG8BlhLbl#CPFC | #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/ZRstUvDNkI — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 24, 2019

Manchester is shining in the sun! The question is, can Man United continue their positive start to the league season?

☀️ Sunny Saturday afternoons at Old Trafford >>>



Talk to us, Reds: how are you feeling? #MUFC #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/dBffnucTuS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2019

Good afternoon, welcome to the Live Updates of Manchester United Vs Crystal Palace! Crystal Palace heads to Old Trafford looking to pick up their first three points of the season. Whilst Manchester United will be looking to put together back to back home Premier League victories following their opening day win over Chelsea. As ever, join me for the build-up, team news and the goals from the game!