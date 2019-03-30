You can watch the Live Match Stream of Liverpool Vs Tottenham via beIN CONNECT

Liverpool will be looking to return to the top of the table on Sunday but will face a stern test of their title credentials when third-placed Tottenham head to Anfield. As ever you will be able to follow all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

The pressure is now on Liverpool, following Manchester Citys convincing 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday. Thankfully, the Reds have been formidable at Anfield this season and have yet to taste defeat at home during the campaign. Prior to the international break, Liverpool defeated Fulham 2-1, a feat that was even more impressive considered their efforts in the midweek to beat Bayern Munich to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

For Jurgen Klopp, the contest is the start of a critical phase in the season for Liverpool, with a Friday night game against struggling Southampton & Porto in the Champions League. Defensive stability at home has been crucial in Liverpool’s title tilt this season, and have only conceded six goals in the league at Anfield.

In team news, both Joe Gomez & Alexander Oxlade Chamberlain returned to first team training over the international break, but this game could prove to come too early for the pair. Trent Alexander Arnold is a doubt after pulling out of England duty with a back complaint, whilst Xherdan Shaqiri after injuring his groin with Switzerland.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

As for Tottenham, they have stuttered in recent weeks starting out as dark horses for the Premier League title to being in real doubt of losing their place in the top four. Spurs have not picked up three points from their last four Premier League encounters and are in desperate need of a result to keep their season alive.

Prior to the international break, Spurs suffered a disastrous 2-1 defeat to Southampton which effectively curtailed any remaining title ambitions. It means that the chasing pack of Arsenal, Manchester United & Chelsea are firmly on their tails. Mauricio Pochettino’s side may have one eye on their midweek home game against Crystal Palace, the first at the brand new White Hart Lane Stadium. Although the Argentinian boss will be urging his squad to head into their historic home game on a high, with a win against Liverpool.

In team news. Spurs are unlikely to be without midfielder Eric Dier & Serge Aurier who pulled out of international duty with injuries, whilst Harry Winks also set to be unavailable for selection. Although England international Kieran Trippier should be available for selection.



Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Wanyama, Eriksen; Dele; Son, Kane

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Liverpool take on Tottenham in a contest which could have a definitive say in the Premier League title race.