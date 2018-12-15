How to watch Online – beIN CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 19:00

Stadium- Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool welcomes bitter rivals Manchester United to Anfield for a North-West derby on Sunday afternoon in the final Premier League game of round 17 of the Premier League season. Liverpool has been imperious at times this season and currently sit atop the Premier League table although they may be playing catch up with title rivals Manchester City, depending on their result against Everton on Saturday afternoon. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

Liverpool have been on inspired form this season, and now remain the only side in the Premier League not to have tasted defeat following both Chelsea & Manchester City losing their first games in recent weeks. Having only dropped three points so far, the Reds are very much on a roll and will fancy putting Man United to the sword, giving them a boost ahead of the busy period of festive football.

The buildup to the game has been dominated by the war of words between Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp, in which the Man United boss has accused Liverpool of overspending and their lack of trophies. With United in sixth place and way off the title pace, the German boss will prefer that his side does the talking on the pitch and will be well aware that a big win would pile further pressure on Mourinho.

Liverpool warmed up for the game with a nervy 1-0 over Napoli to assure their progression to the round of sixteen in the Champions League at the expense of the Italian side. Mohamed Salah’s strike in the first half was enough as Liverpool held their nerve to keep them in the hunt for a trophy on three fronts.

In team news, Liverpool is facing somewhat of a defensive crisis heading into the game. Joel Matip has been ruled out injured after breaking his collarbone, and joins Joe Gomez as a long-term absentee in the side. This means that Dejan Lovern & Virgil Van Djik are the only fit centre-backs in the side. At Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for the next few weeks, meaning that utility man James Milner may have to cover. In attack, Klopp is likely to go with the trio of Mane, Salah & Firmino.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Milner, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane



As for United, they are currently 16 points away from Liverpool and underlines their poor start to the season under Jose Mourinho. One win in their last five Premier League games certainly does underline the malaise United are in, and a game against heated rivals Liverpool is yet another perfect opportunity for Mourinho to frustrate Klopp with his defensive lead tactics.

One positive for Mourinho is that United are coming into the game off the back of a victory in the Premier League a resounding 4-1 win against a struggling Fulham side. United showed glimpses of their swashbuckling best last week, racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time. However, with a visit to Liverpool, you expect Mourinho to return to his usual ground and pound style of football as he looks to contain the attacking intent of Liverpool, whilst trying to get something on the counter.

In team news, Mourinho did freshen up his side for the 2-1 defeat to Valencia meaning that a number of players have been rested for the big game. Mourinho has already confirmed that Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Ashley Young will all start on Sunday. The trio of Diego Dalot, Scott McTominay and Matteo Darmian are all facing late fitness tests ahead of the game, and Mourinho will have to make the decision on playing an out of form Romelu Lukaku up front.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Young, Bailly, Jones, Shaw; Herrera, Fellaini, Matic; Lingard, Lukaku, Rashford

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Liverpool take on Manchester United. You can watch all the action via beIN CONNECT.

