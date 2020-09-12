Live Updates

Preamble

Will Leeds march onto a victory tonight?



Will Liverpool be lifting the Premier League title again this season?





Now for Leeds! Robert Koch starts in defence, Patrick Bamford leads the line with record signing Rodrigo on the bench!

Team news is in! Jordan Henderson is back in midfield for the Champions! Along with the usual attacking trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino!

Here’s how we line up for our @premierleague opener 👊🔴#LIVLEE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2020

It's looking glorious at the home of the Champions!

So here we go! Leeds back in the big time! Matt Critchley has more!

Champions Liverpool take on Leeds who return to the Premier League for the first time in sixteen years.@MattCritchley1 sets the scene at Anfield!



⚽ Liverpool Vs Leeds

📺HD11

⏰ 19:30#beINPL #LIVLEE pic.twitter.com/kMdnaKUh1Z — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 12, 2020

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream for Liverpool Vs Leeds! It's a huge opening game for Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds to take on the champions. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game!