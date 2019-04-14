Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk hailed their sides composure as Liverpool defeat Chelsea 2-0 to return to the top of the Premier League table. Two goals in two second-half minutes from Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah ensured that the Reds leapfrogged Man City into top spot.

Much had been made of the infamous Steven Gerrard slip against Chelsea five years ago, that saw Liverpool miss out on the league title, and van Dijk stressed that side is completely different to the one that faltered then.

“Five years ago didn’t matter today, it happened back then but today was a totally different game, totally different circumstances we know that everything was going to be different today and we showed great strength to win the game. Overall we are happy with the three points.”

Whilst Jordan Henderson revealed that Jurgen Klopp inspired the side with a half-time team talk urging the side to keep playing their brand of football.

“Keep creating chances, defending well as a team and that’s what we did second half I thought there was a period where we blew them away a little bit. I felt that we were on top we could have scored one or two more but they had a couple of good chances. Overall it’s a good performance as Chelsea are a good side.”

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard as a false nine for the game and van Dijk was quick to praise his side in putting Chelsea off their game.

“I like to play against the best players in the world, he (Hazard) is a fantastic player I think that Chelsea are a great team, we managed to put them under pressure I think they didn’t play their usual game at the time so all credit to us and like I said I like to play against the best players.”

Liverpool are now two points clear at the top of the table, although City does have a game in hand on their rivals. Despite the pressure the Reds are under, both players stressed that they are enjoying the battle and are focusing on the title race on a game by game basis.

“We just focus on our games, we have a massive game in the Champions League and then we go to Cardiff which is going to be tough as well. It can change, for now, we have to enjoy it” added van Dijk

Whilst Jordan Henderson stressed that Liverpool is purely focusing on their own performances. “It’s really big for us, another big game we have won but we have to concentrate on ourselves like we have been all season. Working hard on the training pitch then doing the business on the Saturday or midweek in the Champions League.”