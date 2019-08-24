Premier league

You can watch the live match stream of Liverpool Vs Arsenal via beIN CONNECT
Chance! Adrian comes out of goal, and the ball falls to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, his delicate lofted shot bounces just wide!
Peep! We are underway at Anfield!
Minutes away from the game! Who do you think will get the win?
Counting down 👊— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 24, 2019
Score predictions?? #LFC __ - __ #AFC #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/3NJVvDUbsT
Turns out Spiderman is an Arsenal fan! Who knew?!
This is an exciting frontline for Arsenal, will this dynamic duo be amongst the goals today?
😎 They're ready. 🔥— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 24, 2019
Looking forward to the Auba-Pepe linkup tonight? #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/KaxV2y7pc8
It's a milestone for Jordan Henderson today!
💯@JHenderson will captain the side for the 100th time in the @premierleague this evening 🙌#LIVARS pic.twitter.com/smGfQWbB53— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 24, 2019
Now for that all-important team news! Nicolas Pepe makes his first Arsenal start! Henderson and Fabinho return for Liverpool! Matt Critchley has more!
TEAM NEWS:— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) August 24, 2019
Henderson & Fabinho in for #LFC. Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain drop out.
Pépé makes first #AFC start, with Xhaka also selected. Lacazette and Nelson miss out.#beINPL #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/UNiV4on4Fj
Liverpool thumped Arsenal the last time they visited Anfield, will Roberto Firmino be amongst the goals again tonight?
⚽️ HAT-TRICK ⚽️ HERO ⚽️— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 24, 2019
Pure flair from our brilliant Brazilian when we met @Arsenal at Anfield last season 🇧🇷 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pKM1ojcqP6
So Liverpool and Arsenal, have a low-key rivalry, and plenty of memorable goals have been scored down the years. Including this one by Michael Thomas to hand Arsenal the league title in 1989, with the last kick of that season! Sensational!
Anfield '89— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 24, 2019
😏#LIVARS https://t.co/y6XBYCt5RP pic.twitter.com/FBG4LaGYlW
Our man at Anfield, Matt Critchley has some early team news!
⚽ No #PL fixture has seen more goals than #LFC v #AFC - 155 goals in 54 games!@MattCritchley1 is at Anfield with early team news! #beINPL #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/LetUPyxzhG— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) August 24, 2019
Here we go! It's the big game of the Premier League weekend! Liverpool takes on Arsenal at Anfield. Both sides have won their two opening games of the season, and something will have to give! As ever, join me for the build-up, team news along with the video highlights of the goals as they go in!