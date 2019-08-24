Mitch Freeley

Chance! Adrian comes out of goal, and the ball falls to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, his delicate lofted shot bounces just wide!

Peep! We are underway at Anfield!

Minutes away from the game! Who do you think will get the win?

Turns out Spiderman is an Arsenal fan! Who knew?!

This is an exciting frontline for Arsenal, will this dynamic duo be amongst the goals today?

It's a milestone for Jordan Henderson today!

Jordan Henderson will captain the side for the 100th time in the Premier League this evening

Now for that all-important team news! Nicolas Pepe makes his first Arsenal start! Henderson and Fabinho return for Liverpool! Matt Critchley has more!

TEAM NEWS:



Henderson & Fabinho in for Liverpool. Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain drop out.



Pépé makes first Arsenal start, with Xhaka also selected. Lacazette and Nelson miss out.

Liverpool thumped Arsenal the last time they visited Anfield, will Roberto Firmino be amongst the goals again tonight?

HAT-TRICK HERO



Pure flair from our brilliant Brazilian when we met Arsenal at Anfield last season

So Liverpool and Arsenal, have a low-key rivalry, and plenty of memorable goals have been scored down the years. Including this one by Michael Thomas to hand Arsenal the league title in 1989, with the last kick of that season! Sensational!

Our man at Anfield, Matt Critchley has some early team news!

Here we go! It's the big game of the Premier League weekend! Liverpool takes on Arsenal at Anfield. Both sides have won their two opening games of the season, and something will have to give! As ever, join me for the build-up, team news along with the video highlights of the goals as they go in!