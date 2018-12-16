You can watch the Live Match Stream of Liverpool Vs Manchester United via beIN CONNECT.

Match Report

Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice to bail out Alisson following a first-half howler to secure Liverpool a 3-1 win over bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, lifting the Reds back to the Premier League summit.

United looked to be on course for a commendable point after Alisson gifted Jesse Lingard a first-half equaliser, but substitute Shaqiri struck twice in the final 17 minutes to halt Liverpool's eight-match winless run against their great rivals in the league.

Liverpool deservedly went ahead through Sadio Mane's well-worked opener, but it did not last long despite their domination, as Lingard converted to punish Alisson's error just after the half-hour mark.

Chances were not so frequent after the break and United appeared to be coping better at the back, but Shaqiri – introduced for Naby Keita in the 70th minute – score two deflected goals to leave hapless United down and out.

After a frantic start, the breakthrough eventually came in the 24th minute – Mane losing his marker and coolly slotting past David de Gea after bringing Fabinho's incisive pass down on his chest.

Dejan Lovren should have made it 2-0 when he blasted over from close range shortly after, and United capitalised in the 33rd minute – Alisson inexplicably spilling a Romelu Lukaku cross and Lingard punished the Brazilian.

United had to rely on De Gea again early in the second half, as the Spaniard got down brilliantly to his left to keep out Roberto Firmino's goal-bound toe-poke.

But Shaqiri was not to be denied, as he found the net via the crossbar and a deflection off Ashley Young following Mane's cut-back.

He completed the win 10 minutes from the end, his 20-yard strike flicking off Eric Bailly to send Liverpool back to the top.

It was quite the contribution from the substitute. In contrast, Paul Pogba remained on the United bench even when Mourinho chased the game.

Goals/ Highlights!

Goal! Shaqiri scores his second! Liverpool are 3-1 up and have wrapped up the points!

Goal! Substitute Shaqiri's scuffed shot finds the back of the net! Liverpool take the lead!

52- Chance! What a stop from David de Gea to deny Roberto Firmino!

31- Goal! The Kop is stunned into silence! The ball slips out of Alisson's hands and into the path of Jessie Lingard! It's a gift for Manchester United! 1-1

24- Goal! Sadio Mane opens the scoring for Liverpool! What a take!

Chance! Fabinho has a shot from distance which skims just past the post! Liverpool are growing in confidence!

We are underway at Anfield!

Live Updates

Preamble

*Late change klaxon!* United defender Chris Smalling has been injured in the warm-up! Eric Bailly starts instead!

This game means so much for both teams! Marcus Rashford knows the deal!

Over in the studio and former Manchester City defender Richard Dunne goes in hard on Jose Mourinho!

"What they're doing is losing supporters and losing fans because when they play, they play not to lose and no one wants to see that."



Former Everton and Man City defender Richard Dunne says Jose Mourinho will never achieve success at Manchester United with negative tactics.

Our man Matt Critchely has been busy today! Check out his exclusive snoop around the Liverpool changing rooms!

Ever wondered what the Liverpool dressing room looks like? @MattCritchley1 was given special access earlier and we have to say that it looks pretty slick

This gritty graffiti posted by Liverpool sums up the derby vibe between the two sides. Just look at Klopp's teeth. Blindin'

It's a back five for Manchester United this evening! Herrera & Matic in central midfield, and Lukaku leading the line. A total of ten changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Valencia midweek.

As for Liverpool, no James Milner in the match-day squad. Nathaniel Clyne comes in at right-back. Fabinho starts in midfield, whilst its the familiar trio of Mane, Salah & Firmino in attack.

Right! It's the North-West derby, a traditionally spicy affair! Our man on the ground Matt Critchley has all the latest team news!

Team news is in for Liverpool versus Manchester United and there are some interesting selections!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Liverpool Vs Manchester United! It promises to be an interesting clash tonight at Anfield as high-flying Liverpool take on a lumbering Manchester United side who will be looking to frustrate the Reds who are trying to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table. As ever, stick around for all the latest build-up, team news, Live match commentary and Live Goals from the big match.