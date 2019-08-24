Mitch Freeley

You can watch the live match stream of Liverpool Vs Arsenal via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent Premier League record by beating Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield.

Joel Matip's header and Salah's second-half brace ensured the Reds moved three points clear at the top of the table, with the Gunners staying second despite suffering a fourth straight away defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Although Lucas Torreira recorded an 85th-minute reply, Liverpool's victory means they have won 12 consecutive Premier League matches, breaking the club's record in the competition, while they are now up to 42 home league games without defeat.

Adrian's gaffe in the 2-1 win against Southampton did not cost Liverpool last time out but he was at fault again in the early stages, racing out of his goal to slice a clearance straight to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could only lob a bouncing ball just wide.

Mistakes continued to come at both ends. Dani Ceballos gifted Sadio Mane a chance but the forward fired his shot too close to Bernd Leno, then Jordan Henderson's lapse allowed Nicolas Pepe to race away, though he could not beat Adrian.

Liverpool took the lead in the 41st minute, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz distracted by Virgil van Dijk and leaving Matip to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold's right-wing delivery, with another corner from the full-back headed over by Sadio Mane before the break.

Arsenal were unable to cope with Liverpool after the restart, David Luiz pulling back Salah in the box with the forward hammering the resulting penalty into the top-left corner.

Salah then span away from the Brazilian centre-back on Liverpool’s right flank, cut inside and slotted a trademark left-footed finish across Leno to make it 3-0.

Only Liverpool easing up prevented further Anfield misery for Unai Emery's men, with substitute Torreira beating an unsighted Adrian from inside the box for a late consolation.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Arsenal pull back a consolation! Lucas Torreria pounces and slams a shot past Adrian!

Goal! David Luiz jumps into a challenge, Mohamed Salah takes full advantage racing past the defender and slotting the ball into the bottom corner! 3-0 Liverpool!

Goal! Penalty for Liverpool, David Luiz pulls the shirt of Mohamed Salah in the box. The Egyptian steps up and confidently dispatches the ball into the top corner! 2-0! Game over!

Liverpool has a well deserved 1-0 lead at the break, but Arsenal has threatened on the breakaway! Still, plenty to play for in the second half for the Gunners!

Goal! Liverpool take the lead! Joel Matip plants a header past Leno!

Chance! Nicolas Pepe curls a shot just wide of Adrian's goal!

Chance! Adrian comes out of goal, and the ball falls to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, his delicate lofted shot bounces just wide!

Peep! We are underway at Anfield!

Live Updates

Preamble

Minutes away from the game! Who do you think will get the win?

Turns out Spiderman is an Arsenal fan! Who knew?!

This is an exciting frontline for Arsenal, will this dynamic duo be amongst the goals today?

It's a milestone for Jordan Henderson today!

💯@JHenderson will captain the side for the 100th time in the @premierleague this evening 🙌#LIVARS pic.twitter.com/smGfQWbB53 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 24, 2019

Now for that all-important team news! Nicolas Pepe makes his first Arsenal start! Henderson and Fabinho return for Liverpool! Matt Critchley has more!

TEAM NEWS:



Henderson & Fabinho in for #LFC. Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain drop out.



Pépé makes first #AFC start, with Xhaka also selected. Lacazette and Nelson miss out.#beINPL #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/UNiV4on4Fj — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) August 24, 2019

Liverpool thumped Arsenal the last time they visited Anfield, will Roberto Firmino be amongst the goals again tonight?

⚽️ HAT-TRICK ⚽️ HERO ⚽️



Pure flair from our brilliant Brazilian when we met @Arsenal at Anfield last season 🇧🇷 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pKM1ojcqP6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 24, 2019

So Liverpool and Arsenal, have a low-key rivalry, and plenty of memorable goals have been scored down the years. Including this one by Michael Thomas to hand Arsenal the league title in 1989, with the last kick of that season! Sensational!

Our man at Anfield, Matt Critchley has some early team news!

Here we go! It's the big game of the Premier League weekend! Liverpool takes on Arsenal at Anfield. Both sides have won their two opening games of the season, and something will have to give! As ever, join me for the build-up, team news along with the video highlights of the goals as they go in!