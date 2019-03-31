Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Liverpool were given a gift in the Premier League title race when a mistake from Hugo Lloris handed them a dramatic 2-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Lucas Moura's second-half goal cancelled out Roberto Firmino's opener to leave the Reds behind Manchester City on goal difference, only for Toby Alderweireld to turn the ball into his own net in the 90th minute when Lloris failed to hold a Mohamed Salah header.

With City beating Fulham comfortably on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp's side were in need of a positive result to keep the pressure on the champions, who play again at home to Cardiff City on Wednesday.

It looked as though Lucas' first league goal of 2019 would be enough to secure the visitors a valuable point in their top-four chase and give City the boost they wanted, only for Lloris to throw away the result.

The only shot on target of the first half proved the difference at the interval, with Firmino running into the space between Spurs' centre-back trio to head in Andrew Robertson's precise cross.

Spurs did threaten, though, even if Alisson's goal was untroubled, with Lucas Moura and Dele Alli each coming close with efforts from the edge of the box.

Alisson had to parry a Harry Kane strike before Christian Eriksen's follow-up was blocked by Robertson, as Spurs stepped up the pressure after the break.

Salah then wasted a good chance on the break for Liverpool, and Spurs punished their hosts 70 minutes in, when Eriksen's scuffed effort from Kieran Trippier's cut-back was fired beyond Alisson by the arriving Lucas.

The visitors should have won it themselves inside the final five minutes, but Moussa Sissoko blasted over the crossbar after being sent clear by Son Heung-min's smart lay-off.

And Liverpool made them pay as the game ticked towards injury time, when Salah headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's looping cross goalwards and Lloris could only push the ball off Alderweireld and over the line.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Mo Salah's header squirms over the line! Toby Alderweireld turns the ball into his own net!

Chance! Trent Alexander-Arnold clips in a cross come shot! Loris tips the ball just over!

Goal! Oh my! Spurs level! Lucas Moura finds the back of the net!

Chance! Spurs are piling the pressure on here, Christian Eriksen smashes a shot over from the rebound!

Chance! Sadio Mane's curling shot sneaks just wide! Hugo Loris was rooted to the spot there!

Chance! Dele Alli smashes a shot from distance which just flies over the crossbar!

Chance! My word it could have been two! Trend Alexander-Arnolds strike from range just skips wide!

Goal! Robertson with a perfect cross and Roberto Firmino does the rest, planting his header past Loris! Liverpool take the lead!

Peep! We are underway at Anfield!

Live Updates

Preamble

Look away Liverpool fans! Former Red John Arne Riise doesn't think you can win the league!

Confirmation of the team news from our man on the scene Matt Critchley!

Now for Liverpool! Trent Alexander-Arnold has recovered from a back complaint in the international break to start. James Milner gets the nod in midfield, whilst it's the familiar trio of Salah, Firmino & Mane upfront!

Team news! First up Tottenham! No Son Heung-min in the starting lineup, Lucas comes in for the South Korean star. Whilst Kieran Trippier is back in the side after recovering from an injury.

Even better news, Spurs are about! Can they inflict Liverpool their first home defeat of the season?

Good news gang! Liverpool have arrived!

Right! So here we go! It's a huge game for Liverpool in the title race, with rivals Man City dispatching Fulham 2-0 on Saturday the Reds have it all to do and need a victory against a faltering Tottenham side. Thankfully Liverpool have one of the best home records in the league, and will be confident of getting the job done this evening!

