Goals/Highlights

Farke me! That doesn't look good for Liverpool! Goalkeeper Alisson comes off with an injury. Summer signing Adrian comes on for an unexpected debut!

Goal! Salah drifts in a corner and van Dijk heads Liverpool 3-0! This is far to easy for the Reds!

Goal! Firmino plays in Mohamed Salah who makes no mistake! Liverpool 2-0 up and running!

Goal! Liverpool take the lead! Disaster for Norwich! Grant Hanley turns in Divok Origi's cross!

Peep! Away we go!

Live Updates

Preamble

Don't forget we have VAR to deal with this season! How will it that go down? Right, ten minutes away from kick-off!

More from Matt Critchley from Anfield, who believes Norwich will surprise Liverpool tonight... interesting!

Time to be brave for Norwich, as they arrive at Anfield. Even more daunting for Daniel Farke, will be that his side will be facing the Euopean Champions!

Liverpool look relaxed ahead of the season opener! We are just under 30 minutes away from game time!

Don't worry! We have you covered here at beIN SPORTS! Our man Matt Critchley will be at Anfield covering all the action! Don't forget we are underway at 22:00 Mecca!

This should get you in the mood Liverpool fans! I wonder if Mohamed Salah will get on the score sheet tonight?

Farke's young side will be looking to cause an upset against the Premier League title, just imagine if the Canaries can pull off a shock this evening!

25y 89d - This is Norwich City's youngest starting XI in a Premier League match since April 5th 1995 (25y 52d vs Leicester City) - younger than any of their starting XI's in their last five seasons in the top-flight. Blueprint. pic.twitter.com/sVNI8HMpdX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 9, 2019

Now for Norwich! Teemu Pukki leads the line, he scored 29 league goals last season. Teenage defender Max Aarons starts at right-back. Summer signings , Patrick Roberts, Josip Drmic and Sam Byram all make the bench.

So here we go! Team News time! First Up, Liverpool! As expected Divok Origi starts in attack, whilst Sadio Mane who only returned to training earlier this week makes the bench, as does new signing Adrian. Joe Gomez also starts alongside Virgil van Djik in defence.

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



Our first line-up of the new @premierleague season 👊 #LIVNOR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019

Fancy a pre-match preview to get you excited? Have a bang on this.

What a huge opening day for Norwich, who took the Championship by storm last season! Will these fans be leaving Anfield happy tonight?

WE GO AGAIN! That's the rallying cry from me tonight, as the Premier League bursts into life. Liverpool went so close to the title last season, can they start off with a win tonight against Norwich?

Football is BACK at Anfield 😍



Tonight it all starts again ✊#ThisMeansMore pic.twitter.com/7SOeg24PSP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019

Good evening! Here we are again, after a summer of never-ending football, the Premier League is back! Liverpool take on new boys Norwich in the Friday evening game. Can Klopp's side hit the ground running, despite having a number of key players taking part in the Copa America and African Cup of Nations? Or will Daniel Farke inspire Norwich to a shock opening day win at Anfield? Join me for all the build-up, team news and live video highlights of the goals as they go in!