Sunday saw plenty of high stakes Premier League action. Chelsea scored a controversial equaliser and a late winner to defeat Cardiff 2-1 to leave Neil Warnock's side five points away from safety.

Whilst Liverpool needed a 90th minute Toby Alderweireld own goal to secure an unlikely victory over Tottenham to return to the top of the Premier League table. Roberto Firmino headed the Reds into a first-half lead before Lucas Moura levelled up the tie with twenty minutes to play. Against the odds, Mohamed Salah saw his stoppage-time header turned into the net by Alderweireld to hand Liverpool a famous victory. You can watch the highlights from the games in the video above.