Saturday in the Premier League saw Manchester City return briefly to the summit with a 2-0 win over Fulham. Newly announced Full-time Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked up a 2-1 win at Watford. Leicester City continued their impressive form under new man Brendan Rodgers with a 2-0 away win at Bournemouth, whilst Everton maintained their five-game undefeated streak with a big 2-0 win away to West Ham.

At the bottom of the table, Crystal Palace secured a 2-0 win against Huddersfield to relegate the Terriers to the Championship. Elsewhere and relegation-threatened Burnley & Southampton picked up major wins to boost their chances of survival. You can watch up with all the action in the video above.