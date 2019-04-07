Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Arsenal's bid to finish in the Premier League's top four was dented on Sunday as Phil Jagielka's early goal gave Everton a deserved 1-0 home win.

Unai Emery's men could have leapfrogged Tottenham into third with a draw but will now slide back to fifth if Chelsea secure a point or more at home to West Ham on Monday.

The defeat, their first in seven league games, was no less than deserved after a timid display that was punished when an unmarked Jagielka, in as a late replacement for the unwell Michael Keane, seized on a loose ball in the 10th minute, the 36-year-old tucking home as Arsenal's defenders appealed in vain for offside.

The arrival of Aaron Ramsey at half-time led to an improved second-half showing but the Toffees capably dealt with rare defensive concerns in rising to ninth.

Jagielka learned of his elevation to the XI shortly before kick-off and was soon celebrating his first goal in two years, Lucas Digne's long throw having broken kindly to him in the box.

That extended a shaky Arsenal's season-long wait for an away clean sheet and their defensive stocks took a hit when Sokratis Papastathopoulos earned a booking that rules him out of games against Watford and Crystal Palace.

Ramsey, who battled a groin issue during the week, stepped off the bench at the interval and quickly increased Arsenal's lean shot count.

Bernard, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison all fluffed good chances to double the home side's advantage as the second half wore on, the latter especially culpable for a wayward finish with time to pick his spot.

The misses ultimately mattered little, though, as Marco Silva's men held firm for a fifth clean sheet in six and third consecutive victory.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Phil Jagielka, who came into the Everton side at the last minute pops up with a goal!

Peep! We are underway on Merseyside!

Live Updates

Preamble

Big game in prospect for Mohamed Elneny, who starts for Arsenal today. Can the Egyptian midfielder be the difference maker for the Gunners?

Arsenal has been shakey on the road this season, compared to their home form. Can Everton keep up their momentum, just like this late winner from Ashley Willams a few years ago!

Now for Arsenal! Two changes! Elneny & Mkhitaryan slot into midfield. Granit Xhaka & Laurent Koscielny are missing out!

Team News time! First up Everton! Who has kept the same side that defeated West Ham last weekend!

We are kicking off at 16:00 Mecca! How glorious is Goodison Park by the way? Easily one of my favourite grounds in the Premier League!

Fresh from seeing RnB crooner Drake midweek, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is focused on the game. I wonder if he will start today!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Everton Vs Arsenal in the Premier League. It's a huge test for Unai Emery's side who are well in the hunt for Champions League football, as they take on Everton who have been showing signs of improvement under Marco Silva in recent weeks. As ever, you can join me for all the latest build-up, team news and yes, video highlights from the big game!