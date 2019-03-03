Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Liverpool could not break down a stubborn Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby, with Jurgen Klopp's side denied the chance to reclaim top spot in the Premier League.

Manchester City's 1-0 win at Bournemouth a day earlier moved the defending champions back to the summit, meaning Liverpool had to win at Goodison Park on Sunday to go top once more.

But with Mohamed Salah wasting the clearest chance of the game for Liverpool, Everton prevented their rivals from taking another step towards the club's first title of the Premier League era.

After a high-octane start, Salah fired the game's first shot in the 15th minute but Jordan Pickford, whose error handed Liverpool victory in December, made a comfortable save.

Salah should have given Liverpool the lead when played through by Fabinho, but the Egypt star could not find the right angle to beat Pickford as the Everton goalkeeper made himself big.

After the interval a rare loose pass from Fabinho led to an Everton corner but Alisson held on to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's downward header.

Michael Keane made a superb challenge to deny Salah another shot on Pickford's goal before Klopp turned to Roberto Firmino and vice-captain James Milner from the bench.

Bernard was close to turning in a fizzed low cross from Richarlison as the game became increasingly stretched in the second half, before an unmarked Cenk Tosun mishit his shot from Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick.

December's derby saw incredible late drama as Pickford's mistake allowed Divock Origi to score a 96th-minute winner, but Everton held firm in the 200th top-flight meeting between the clubs for a result that may prove pivotal in the title race.

Goals/Highlights

Chance! How did Fabinho miss that? The last gasp Lucas Digne clearance, that's why!

Chance! Michael Keane with a late lunge to deny Mohamed Salah!

Chance! The header from Calvert-Lewin is gathered by Alisson!

"At this moment, Liverpool are so-so! That's the verdict of Jose Mourinho, can the Reds turn it around in the second half?

Chance! Virgil van Dijk clears away the danger! Everton are looking good!

Peep! The Merseyside Derby is underway!

Live Updates

Preamble

Our Special guest Jose Mourinho has had his say on the Merseyside derby, which is minutes away! Will the Reds crack under the pressure?

Everton has arrived! Good job, we are kicking off in 15 minutes time!

Matt Critchley has caught up with Jim Beglin... I wonder if the former Liverpool man will let any Everton players into his combined team...

Now for Liverpool! Roberto Firmino makes the bench, Divock Origi who scored the winner the last time the sides met gets the nod in attack. Jordan Henderson starts in midfield ahead of James Milner!

So confirmation then of the Everton team news! One change to the side that won against Cardiff, Kurt Zuma is back in central defence! Keep an eye out for Gylfi Sigurdsson... his midweek brace makes him the highest scoring Icelandic player in Premier League history!

Fresh from that backheel against Watford, Sadio Mane is set for his 150th start in Liverpool red!

So here we go! Fancy a bit of Merseyside Mayhem! Yes, I certainly do! Can Everton frustrate Liverpool in their bid for a first ever Premier League title? Let's see how we go! First up some all important team news from our man Matt Critchley!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Everton Vs Liverpool! Can the Toffees halt Liverpool's march to the top of the Premier League table? We have a tasty Merseyside Derby in prospect as Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park to take on Everton. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the big game! Oh, and as a little side note, we have Jose Mourinho in the studio, so no biggie!