Chelsea Vs Manchester United – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Chelsea will be looking to consolidate when they take on Manchester United in the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend.

Frank Lampard’s side currently sits in fourth place, a point ahead of London rivals Tottenham. Chelsea will be eager to pick up all three points to open up the gap on Spurs. Recent form has been patchy for the Blues, who have only won once in their last five Premier League games.

Prior to the winter break, Chelsea needed a brace from defender Rudiger to share the points with Leicester in a 2-2 draw. Consistency has been the problem for Chelsea in recent weeks, and the lack of a striker in the January transfer window could come back to haunt them as they head into a crucial part of the season.

Chelsea takes on Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich in the next three games, and the pressure will be on Tammy Abraham to deliver. More worrying will be Abraham’s ankle knock, and Lampard may have to manage his game-time in this crucial run.

In team news, Lampard has to make a decision between Kepa and Willy Caballero in goal. In midfield, Mason Mount should line up alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, whilst Willian should start on the wing.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho; Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham

Date- 17th February 2020 Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – 11 HD Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

Manchester United will be hoping that they can repeat the performance from the opening game of the season when they defeated Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford. That victory certainly seems a long time ago now, as United find themselves in ninth place, six points away from their opponents.

Despite the poor performances this season, United are within touching distance of European football and know that a run of a few wins could push them back into the top four picture. Just like Chelsea, United only have one win from their last five Premier League encounters.

Still, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did show signs of life prior to the winter break in the 0-0 draw with Wolves. January signing Bruno Fernandes looked impressive on his debut and fans will be hoping that the Portuguese international can make a telling impact in the second half of the season.

In team news, Nemanja Matic is back from suspension and could start in central midfield. Fernandes is likely to reprise his role further forward, whilst Solskjaer could turn to Antony Martial and Mason Greenwood as a front two. Midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott Scott McTominay, are still working their way back to full fitness.

Manchester United Predicted Team

De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Fernandes; Martial, Greenwood

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Chelsea take on Manchester United. You can follow all the action from Stamford Bridge via beIN CONNECT.