Match Report

Sergio Aguero scored another crucial goal for Manchester City as his strike in a 1-0 win at Burnley moved the defending champions back above Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table.

City were frustrated for long periods at Turf Moor on Sunday but they found the breakthrough in the 63rd minute, Aguero scoring his 20th Premier League goal of the season.

Aguero's strike evaded the desperate efforts of Burnley defender Matt Lowton to clear off the line, with City's 12th straight league victory moving Pep Guardiola's side a point above Liverpool with two games remaining.

The Argentina attacker has become the second player in Premier League history to score 20 or more times in five consecutive seasons, with his latest goal keeping City on track for the title.

City took until the 28th minute to record the game's first shot on target, but Bernardo Silva's attempt to repeat his Old Trafford goal from midweek failed to seriously test Tom Heaton at his near post.



Leroy Sane showed frustration with City's sloppy play in the final third before Aguero thumped a drive from outside the Burnley box narrowly wide of Heaton's left upright.

City, after a tunnel pep talk from Guardiola, made a roaring start to the second half with Heaton beating away Aguero's powerful strike before Ashley Barnes appeared to block Silva's shot with his arm and Aymeric Laporte headed straight at the keeper.

Burnley were on the ropes and City found a way through thanks to Aguero, who has now scored nine goals in his past eight appearances in all competitions against the Clarets.

James Tarkowski appeared to have halted Aguero in the box, but City's record goalscorer wriggled clear and Lowton's second attempt to clear his shot off the line was timed moments too late.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus almost added a nerve-settling second only for former City centre-back Ben Mee to make a brilliant clearance on the line, bettering Lowton's efforts.

Guardiola decided to hold what he had, finishing the match with all four of his senior centre-halves on the field to cautiously see out a vital triumph.

Goals/Highlights

Just look at this! The ball is over by finest of Margins!

Chance! What a goal-line clearance from Ben Mee to deny substitute Gabriel Jesus!

Goal! City eventually make the breakthrough! Sergio Aguero smashes the ball goalwards, Matt Lowton clears but the goal is immediately given as it creeps just over the line! Fine margins! City top the table, as it stands!

Chance! Into the second half! Sergio Aguero smashes a shot towards goal! Tom Heaton is again equal to it!

Chance! Sergio Aguero flashes a shot just past the post. Man City are warming up!

Chance! Bernardo Silva picks the ball up in the box, but is unable to get the ball out of his feet! His shot is easily gathered by Tom Heaton.

Peep! We are underway at Turf Moor!

Live Updates

Preamble

More from inside of the Man City camp as they arrive at Turf Moor. Just look at that focus.

Now for Manchester City! As expected, Leroy Sane comes in for Fernandinho who doesn't make the bench. A very attack minded midfield three of David Silva, Gundogen & Bernardo Silva.

Team news time! Burnley first! No changes to the Clarets from the side that drew 2-2 away to Chelsea on Monday.

The final touches are happening at Turf Moor! Team news to follow!

Hiya lads! Man City have arrived and look like they mean business!

Let's be honest, Man City have been imperious this season! They are favourites to win today, and have only lost once in their last ten games in all competitions! Fresh from beating Manchester United 2-0 midweek, they'll fancy themselves to get the result in Lancashire.

Some early team news from our man on the ground. Not offical yet, but Fernandinho was not seen with the Man City Squad. Huge if true!

Huge day in the Premier League title race as Man City bid to reclaim top spot with a win against Burnley. @MattCritchley1 has the latest from Turf Moor.



🏟️ Burnley vs Man City

⌚ 16:05 Mecca / 13:05 GMT

📺 HD11#beINPL #BURMCI



Just imagine if Burnley can upset Man City!

With Cardiff dropping points to Fulham, the Clarets are offically safe in the Premier League. Will they relax against Manchester City? I doubt it!

Zen calm is needed from Man City if they are to retain the Premier League title. Pep knows the vibe.

It's a huge afternoon for Burnley, who will be aiming to dent the Citizens title charge! You'll also be paying particular attention to this game if you are a Liverpool fan! Good news then that Burnley has won their last two Premier League games at home then! Although Man City have won their last five away games...

Good afternoon! Welcome to the live updates for Burnley Vs Man City. If you are a Liverpool fan, you'll be hoping that title rivals Man City can somehow slip up against Burnley at Turf Moor. As ever join me for all the latest build-up, team news and goals from this all-important game in the Premier League title race.