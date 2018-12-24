The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday with its round of Boxing Day games. The festive matches have been a tradition in the UK since the 1860s and down the years up have thrown up some shock results as sides change up their squads to adapt ta o busy run of festive fixtures. As ever, you will be able to keep up to date with all of the Boxing Day action with beIN CONNECT.

Fulham are in the unenviable position of being bottom of the Premier League on Christmas Day and take on Wolves in the first game of Boxing Day. Claudio Ranieri’s side gained an encouraging point in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle last time out and will like to build on that for the visit of their fellow promoted side.

As for Wolves, they are in tenth place and shown constancy under Nuno Espirito Santo. This is the first of three festive fixtures against London clubs for the Midlands side and will be targeting a victory as they look to make a credible push for the European places moving into the second half of the season.

Onto the 18:00 Kick-offs and there are plenty of games of interest. Fresh from a stunning 3-2 victory over Manchester City, Crystal Palace welcome Cardiff to Selhurst Park. The Eagles are flying high at the minute and will be looking to win their third consecutive Premier League game to further pull them away from the relegation zone.

Manchester City are currently four points of league leaders Liverpool and will need to return to winning ways to pile the pressure on the Reds at the top of the table. Pep Guardiola’s side will face Leicester, who picked up an impressive 1-0 win away to Chelsea last time out.

League leaders Liverpool welcome Newcastle to Anfield, and will be looking to continue their undefeated start to the league, especially with two high profile games against Arsenal & Manchester City coming up. Mohamed Salah has refound his goalscoring touch after a sluggish start to the season, and currently has 5 goals in his last four games in all competitions.

Manchester United will be looking to continue their return to form when they take on Huddersfield at Old Trafford. Fresh from parting ways with Jose Mourinho, United looked completely different under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who reinstated Paul Pogba into the side for the away visit to Cardiff. The French international played a pivotal role in the tea as they eased to a 5-1 win over the Welsh side.

Arsenal head to the South Coast to face Brighton. The Seagulls are currently comfortably mid-table and will be targeting a scalp against the Gunners who recently saw their undefeated streak of 22 games come to an end after a 3-2 to Southampton. As for Arsenal, they will be targeting a victory to push their claim for a top-four place, especially when Manchester City & Chelsea dropped point’s last time out.

Watford are undefeated in three Premier League games and will be looking to shock Chelsea when they visit Vickerage Road. The Hornets comfortably dispatched West Ham 2-0 last time out and will be looking to shock Chelsea who lost their first home game in eight months to Leicester.

Finally, Southampton will be looking to continue their upturn in fortunes under new boss Ralph Ralph Hasenhüttl. The Austrian coach has breathed new life into the squad which had stagnated under Mark Hughes and now have strung together back to back wins against Arsenal & Huddersfield which has pulled them away from the drop zone, a further three points against an out sorts West Ham side who have lost their last two league games would be a welcome Christmas present for the Saints fans.

