Live Stream - Arsenal Vs Norwich - beIN CONNECT

Mitch Freeley

Arsenal return to Premier League action after the winter break looking to push into the European places under Mikel Arteta. Four straight draws in the Premier League underlines that Arsenal is now slowly improving since hiring the Spanish coach. Now Arteta must show his worth and start following up on those promising draws into victories.

Arsenal currently sits in eleventh place, just eight points away from fifth place in the standings. The midtable of the Premier League is awash with sides who are failing to build up a consistent campaign. Arteta will be well aware of the importance of getting the win and building confidence ahead of games against Everton, West Ham and Brighton, especially with the quality that his side possesses.

In team news, January signing Pablo Mari should start on the bench, whilst Cedric Soares will be absent with a knee injury. Arteta will have to choose between Sead Kolasinac and Bukayo Saka at left-back.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Lacazette; Aubameyang

Date- Sunday 16th Feb

Kick-Off- 19:30

Online- beIN CONNECT

Channel- HD 11



Newcastle are on the same points as Arsenal and will be looking to get a result in North London. Amazingly Newcastle have not won against Arsenal in their last 26 encounters in all competitions. You have to go all the way back to 2005 when a Nobby Solano goal made the difference for the Magpies.

Whilst a noisy section of Newcastle fans are still wary of manager Steve Bruce, you have to admit that the former Sunderland boss has done an impressive job against the odds on Tyneside. Bruce has overseen an undefeated streak of eight games in all competitions. With Newcastle still in the FA Cup and six points away from the relegation zone, the priority now will be to rack up the points to ensure Premier League survival for another season.

In team news, January signing Danny Rose should start at left-back. Fellow January signing Nabil Bentaleb should join former Arsenal player Issac Hayden in central midfield. Bruce is also likely to hand Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin starts on the wings.

Newcastle Predicted Team

Dubravka; Lazaro; Fernandes, Lascelles, Clark, Rose; Almiron, Hayden, Bentaleb, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Arsenal take on Newcastle. Follow on the action with beIN CONNECT.

