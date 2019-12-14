Mitch Freeley

You can follow the Live Match Stream for Arsenal Vs Manchester City via beIN CONNECT

Arsenal welcomes an out of form Manchester City on Sunday evening, looking to build on their positive run of the last two games under interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

After a shaky start, it seems like the former Arsenal midfielder has found his feet with the side. Monday evening saw Arsenal pick up the first victory under Ljungberg against West Ham, and on Thursday the Gunners salvaged a draw against Standard Liege to ensure they finished top of their Europa League group.

For now, Ljungberg is in charge of the side with the Arsenal hierarchy in no rush to announce a replacement. Sunday’s game will see one of the current favourites for the job, Man City assistant Mikel Arteta in the opposite dugout, and it will be interesting to see how Ljungberg reacts in his first managerial game against a top-four side.

In team news, Arsenal will be without a number of players. Kieran Tierney has been ruled out for three months with a dislocated shoulder, whilst Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, and Rob Holding are also likely absentees. Nicolas Pepe and Hector Bellerin will face late fitness tests ahead of the game.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Aubameyang

Date – Sunday 15th December

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 19:30 Mecca

Manchester City will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League, after a run of games that have seen the champions slip fourteen points off the pace from league leaders Liverpool. A defeat to rivals Manchester United last weekend will do little to lift the mood of Pep Guardiola who will be taking charge of the citizens for the 200th time.

Pep’s first focus will be looking to catch second-place Leicester City who is six points ahead of them in the league. A morale-boosting victory could be ideal ahead of the Foxes visit to the Eithad next weekend. City has a good recent record against Arsenal, winning their last five games in all competitions, scoring 14 goals in the process.

With the gap to Liverpool seemingly too big, Guardiola is likely to turn his attentions to winning the Champions League. City comfortably topped their group and breezed past Dinamo Zagreb 4-1. Gabriel Jesus hit a hat-trick in the rout and is in line for a starting place in the side.

In team news, David Silva is a doubt after missing training on Friday, this could mean that Ilkay Gundogan is likely to come into the side. Keeper Ederson is expected to recover from illness and start.

Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Follow all of the action from – Arsenal Vs Manchester City via beIN CONNECT.