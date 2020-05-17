Diogo Jota believes that the Portuguese contingent at Wolves has settled well, insisting that things can only get better at the West Midlands side. Speaking in an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS, the striker who has scored six goals so far this season, was quick to praise his fellow countrymen.

Ruben Neves

"We have been together for a while, we first met in the national team, then in Porto and after that, we came to Wolves together. We’ve been together for a while and that makes our link easy, and we understand each other on and off the pitch and obviously sometimes that can make the difference in a football match."

Rui Patricio & João Moutinho

"They are icons from Portugal, they are very experienced, and I think they settled quite well. They always try to help young teammates and that makes a big difference on the pitch."

Personal Development

"The number of games we have in the Championship, that prepares us to be our top-level when we arrive to the Premier League. Of course, having a team like Wolverhampton that I think is doing the things quite well, it helps everyone to reach higher levels and to get good results on the pitch."

Perhaps more interestingly, Jota had this to say, when asked about Jose Mourinho being the best Portuguese coach in the league. "No, the best coach is Nuno."

You can hear more from Diogo Jota in the video above.