Paul Pogba has hinted he is ready to leave Manchester United after revealing his desire for a "new challenge somewhere else".

The midfielder's future at Old Trafford has been in doubt after an indifferent 2018-19 season, with Real Madrid reportedly interested.

Former club Juventus have also been linked with Pogba, who returned for a second spell at Old Trafford when United paid a then-record fee of £89million in August 2016.

Speaking in Tokyo, the 26-year-old - a World Cup winner at Russia 2018 - admitted the time could be right to move on.

"There has been a lot of talking, a lot of thinking as well. I've been here for three years in Manchester, it has been going great," he told reporters.

"There have been some good moments and some bad moments, like everywhere else. But after this season, after everything that happened with my season, it was my best season as well, I think for me it can be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

"I'm thinking of this – to have a new challenge somewhere else."