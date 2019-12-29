Pepe has potential to be a top Arsenal player - Arteta December 29, 2019 08:52 0:30 min Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta believes that winger Nicolas Pepe has the potential to be a top player if he is willing to learn and work hard. Interviews Premier League Arsenal Mikel Arteta -Latest Videos 1:59 min Nightly Notable: Luka Doncic | Dec. 28 0:25 min Inexperience is not an issue for Arteta - Lampard 0:47 min Pogba didn't have enough recovery time to play 2:12 min GAME RECAP: Jazz 120, Clippers 107 0:30 min Pepe has potential to be a top Arsenal player 2:03 min GAME RECAP: Lakers 128, Trail Blazers 120 0:38 min Burnley clean sheet and victory pleases Solskjaer 1:19 min GAME RECAP: Suns 112, Kings 110 1:06 min Lampard refuses to reignite David Luiz discussion 2:03 min LeBron's Lakers snap skid