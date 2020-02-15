Norwich Vs Liverpool - Live Stream - beIN CONNECT
Goals/Highlights
Peep! We are underway at Carrow Road!
LIVE UPDATES
Preamble
Right! That is the Preamble done! Live Match Stream - beIN CONNECT
Naby Keita is back in the Liverpool midfield and racks up his fiftieth appearance for the side!
5️⃣0️⃣ appearances in all comps 🙌 pic.twitter.com/L4fPs2dKjA— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 15, 2020
Norwich and Liverpool will be supporting the heads up campaign from the Premier League. Talking about mental health is always important!
We're showing our support for the #HeadsUp campaign today... 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IUXGR18reL— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 15, 2020
Mohamed Salah looked relaxed earlier in the week at training! Will the Egyptian king be amongst the goals tonight?
February 10, 2020
Liverpool has arrived! Just look at that fancy cap on Alisson Becker!
Afternoon arrivals 👋 #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/xDqkvpRltr— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 15, 2020
Now for Liverpool! One change from the side that thumped Southampton before the international break! Naby Keita is in for Fabinho who drops to the bench. Sadio Mane and James Milner shake of injuries to start on the bench. January signing Takumi Minamino does not make the matchday squad.
📋 #NORLIV team news.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 15, 2020
One change to the starting XI from our last @premierleague game; Keita for Fabinho.
Mane and Milner return to the matchday squad. https://t.co/edmad7Rm5l
Team News! Norwich first up! No changes from the side that drew with Newcastle! Plenty of pressure to Timu Pukki to find the back of the net today!
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 15, 2020
◾ The boss names an unchanged XI
◾ Godfrey returns to the bench#NORLIV https://t.co/tF2ZbBswtH
Norwich are rock bottom of the Premier League, can the Carrow Road faithful make the difference?
💛 "It's important to know how much pride you should have to wear the yellow shirt.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 15, 2020
There is so much support, unity, passion and togetherness in this city." pic.twitter.com/ba83bIpg6i
Mohamed Salah to represent Egypt at the Olympics? Jurgen Klopp is not so sure!
#Klopp isn't sure about an #Olympic appearance for @MoSalah ⤵️ #Tokyo2020 #LFC https://t.co/YnkFQIrv6Q— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 14, 2020
The last time Liverpool took on Norwich at Carrow Road... It ended at 5-4! I wonder if we will get that many goals tonight!
There was an unforgettable finale when we last travelled to @NorwichCityFC ⚽️⌚️ pic.twitter.com/avH1u4f320— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 15, 2020
With storm Dennis whipping up a frenzy in East Anglia, can Norwich upset the league leaders?
Our house... 🏡 pic.twitter.com/fLZLtLTOCl— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 15, 2020
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Norwich Vs Liverpool. Will Daniel Farke's side derail Liverpool as they hunt down a first league title in 30 years? It's bottom vs top in the Premier League and it promises to be a special contest. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game.