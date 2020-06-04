Mitch Freeley

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has spoken out on the recent picture his side took in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign insisting that footballers should use their platform to share a message of unity during these tough times.

Mount along with the remainder of his Chelsea formed an H shape and took the knee in support of the movement following the death of American George Floyd.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nicky Crosby, Mount revealed that the picture sent out an emphatic message.

“I think the picture we sent out, speaks for itself and the message we send out with it is so powerful. And like we said, we all need to stick together and enough is enough and that was the message, to everyone that we will stick together.”

Whilst the 21-year old, who has already gained plenty of plaudits this season added of the importance of using his large social media following to make a stand for injustice.

“I have a quite a big following and all the players in the team and we can send a message out and hopefully people notice it, and everyone sticks together.”

Chelsea become the latest club to show support for #BlackLivesMatter by forming a ‘H’ for Humans at their training today. ✊



📷 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Tf6pRJMViK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 2, 2020

Mount also opened up about the problems of keeping together as a team during the COVOD-19 Lockdown.

“It can be difficult, especially in isolation. If you’re in for so long, like we have been. But yeah we've all been sticking together and speaking to each other through WhatsApp or messages or zoom calls to do gym sessions, anything like that. Trying to keep that togetherness as a team throughout the whole time.”

“I think the most important message to us was just to try and keep as active as we can, if that's go on runs or go on the bike and do a little bike around the streets or anything just to stay active” added the midfielder when asked how he has kept physically active during lockdown.

Whilst Mount also hoped that he would continue with his new regime when Chelsea return to full contact training.

“That’s what we're normally used to, so the most important thing is staying active and we're ready for that opportunity that's going to come across that we're going to be back training, back playing. Yeah, that's something that I really try to stick to.”

You can hear more from Mason Mount in the video above.

